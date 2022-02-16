Blackstone to Buy Preferred Apartment in $5.8 Billion Deal

Natalie Wong
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is buying apartment owner Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. in a deal valued at $5.8 billion, extending its bet on rental housing across Sun Belt states.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Blackstone will pay for $25 a share in cash for the Atlanta-based real estate investment trust, according to a statement Wednesday. That’s a premium of roughly 39% over the closing price on Feb. 9, the day before Bloomberg News reported the REIT was exploring options including a sale.

The deal includes more than 40 rental apartment properties including 12,000 units in states including Florida, Tennessee and Georgia. Preferred Apartment also owns 54 grocery-anchored shopping centers.

The company is being acquired by Blackstone’s nontraded REIT, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc. The deal also includes two office properties, according to the statement.

Blackstone has been ramping up its bet on U.S. rental housing. The firm has agreed to buy two other companies that own apartments in the past two months, building up its presence in states including Colorado, Texas, Arizona and Georgia.

Investor appetite for apartment deals has soared in the past year, pushing prices up for these assets.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the deal.

(Updates with Blackstone’s nontraded REIT. A previous version corrected a reference to firms exploring a deal in second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Income Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Miller Income Fund (Class I) returned 2.30% in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus 0.66% for its benchmark, the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Spare some time […]

  • Preferred Apartment Communities agrees to go private in $5.8 billion deal

    Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. said Wednesday it agreed to be acquired for $25 a share, or about $5.8 billion, in a take-private deal by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc., a REIT managed by Blackstone Group Inc. . The deal values Atlanta-based Preferred Apartment Communities at a premium of 39% over the unaffected closing stock price on Feb. 9, the date prior to a report that the company was exploring strategic options including a sale. Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities jump

  • NYSE moves closer to NFT trading with trademark application

    The hype around cryptocurrencies last year spilled over to NFTs, a form of speculative investment that has attracted fans including former U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt. Companies involved in this sector have also been backed by heavyweights Microsoft Corp and SoftBank Group Corp.

  • Sage's depression drug meets main goal in late-stage study

    Sage Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday its drug along with an antidepressant helped improve depressive symptoms after three days in a late-stage study, paving way for the drug developer to submit data for U.S. approval this year. The company and partner Biogen Inc said the drug, zuranolone, met the study's secondary goal of showing a statistically significant improvement in symptoms over a two-week period. However, shares of Sage fell 10% to $39 before the bell as investors focused on the benefit of the drug not lasting significantly beyond two weeks.

  • Thinking of Selling Your House? How About Making a Deal With Your Kids Instead?

    When everyone wants to buy your house, you might not want to give it up too soon. It might not be done appreciating.

  • Russia counts on reserves as shield against sanctions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Possible western sanctions against Russian banks will lead to a spike in market volatility but Russia will be able to withstand restrictions thanks to abundant reserves, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday. U.S. and European officials are finalising an extensive package of penalties should Russia invade Ukraine. Such sanctions could target major Russian banks and its energy sector but will not include banning Russia from the SWIFT financial system, according to U.S. and European officials.

  • Democrats try to blame inflation on widespread 'price gouging'

    Democrats have an inflation problem with voters and have been pointing in a range of directions to try and deflect at least some of that unhappiness. One growing option could be to charge companies with ‘price gouging’.

  • Jaguar Land Rover, Nvidia ally in vehicle software arms race

    Luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover and Silicon Valley artificial intelligence company Nvidia said Wednesday they will collaborate to develop the computer brains and nervous systems for Jaguars and Land Rovers launching in 2025 and beyond. The collaboration is a high-profile win for Nvidia Corp's effort to expand its reach in the auto industry, building on its base in gaming, artificial intelligence and high-powered chips and software used in servers. For Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, the partnership with Nvidia gives it a well-funded ally as it tries to catch up with Tesla Inc and other luxury vehicle rivals in a digital technology arms race.

  • 3 Reasons to Think Very Carefully About Where You'll Retire

    Knowing when you'll quit the workforce is a crucial part of retirement planning, but few people give as much attention to where they're going to retire. Where you live can drastically affect the cost of your retirement and how far your savings will go. Here's a closer look at three ways your home can affect your retirement expenses.

  • Shopify Sees Growth Slowing in 2022 as Pandemic Spending Eases

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. said it expects revenue growth to be lower in 2022 than it was last year as online spending resets after the Covid-19 induced boom and consumers face higher inflation. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propag

  • Super Bowl LVI was 'the most streamed' ever, NBC reports

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer breaks down NBC ratings for the 2022 Super Bowl.

  • Sandy Hook families settle with gun maker Remington for $73 million

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Brad Smith, Emily McCormick, and Rachelle Akuffo reflect back on the Sandy Hook tragedy, the recent settlement between victims' families and gun manufacturer Remington, and the firearms industry's marketing responsibilities.

  • Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp Flips L.A. Mansion Back Onto the Market

    Cooper Kupp was just crowned MVP of Super Bowl LVI, thanks to the wide receiver’s significant role in propelling the Los Angeles Rams to a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. One of his first orders of business afterward? Relaxing at Disneyland with fellow teammates Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford, of course! But as […]

  • Real Estate Investing Guru Mindy Jensen Says To Avoid These Types of Properties

    Mindy Jensen is the co-host of the "BiggerPockets Money" podcast and the co-author of "First-Time Home Buyer, The Complete Playbook To Avoiding Rookie Mistakes." She's also a licensed real estate...

  • Inside Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Extensive Real Estate Portfolio

    The recently retired NFL quarterback and the Brazilian supermodel have owned properties all throughout the U.S.

  • See inside the most expensive Bossier City home on Zillow

    The most expensive house in Bossier Parish is on North Beach Drive. The listing price is $1,500,000.

  • Murdaugh home where disgraced SC lawyer’s son, wife were murdered listed for $3.9M

    Multiple news reports say an offer has already been made on the Moselle property.

  • How to Calculate Cash Flow in Real Estate

    Investing in cash flow real estate, also known as rental property, can be an effective way to generate a largely passive stream of income. You buy a property, install a tenant or two and collect monthly rent payments. It sounds … Continue reading → The post How to Calculate Cash Flow in Real Estate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Homebuyers in U.S. Lose Hope as Costlier Loans Sap Affordability

    (Bloomberg) -- First-time homebuyers, already getting clobbered by bidding wars, now face a potential knockout punch: higher mortgage rates.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackPrince Andrew Agrees to Settle Virginia Giuffre Sex Assault ClaimCosts for 30-year loans hit a more than tw

  • This Office REIT Is Benefiting From the Bitcoin Boom

    There have been a lot of questions surrounding the future of office space. Many companies plan to allow more of their employees to work remotely in the future, either permanently or in a hybrid model.