Blackstone Group (BX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Blackstone Group (BX) closed the most recent trading day at $32.51, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.68%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment manager had gained 5.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 10.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 9.43%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 31, 2019. On that day, BX is projected to report earnings of $0.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 94.37%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $404.70 million, down 78.5% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.17% lower within the past month. BX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.37. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.31.

Investors should also note that BX has a PEG ratio of 2.85 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Investment Management stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



