Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) insiders sold US$13m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Many Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Blackstone Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Legal Officer, John Finley, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.4m worth of shares at a price of US$108 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$74.91. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 42.87k shares for US$4.2m. But they sold 109.52k shares for US$13m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Blackstone shares, than buying. The average sell price was around US$117. Insider selling doesn't make us excited to buy. But the selling was at much higher prices than the current share price (US$74.91), so it probably doesn't tell us a lot about the value on offer today. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Blackstone Have Sold Stock Recently

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Blackstone recently. In total, Chief Legal Officer John Finley sold US$5.4m worth of shares in that time. Meanwhile insider Ruth Porat bought US$1.7m worth. Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the company has been fully valued in recent months.

Does Blackstone Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Blackstone insiders own about US$131m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Blackstone Tell Us?

The stark truth for Blackstone is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Blackstone (1 is concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

