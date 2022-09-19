As Blackstone Inc.'s (NYSE:BX)) market cap dropped by US$5.3b, insiders who sold US$20m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$20m worth of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) stock at an average sell price of US$131 during the past year. After the stock price dropped 7.5% last week, the company's market value declined by US$5.3b, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Blackstone

Blackstone Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Global Head of Private Equity & Director, Joseph Baratta, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.1m worth of shares at a price of US$135 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$92.18. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 22.71k shares worth US$2.5m. But insiders sold 155.02k shares worth US$20m. In total, Blackstone insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders At Blackstone Have Bought Stock Recently

At Blackstone,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. Insiders spent US$328k on shares. But we did see insider Ruth Porat sell shares worth US$59.8. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Blackstone insiders own 0.1% of the company, currently worth about US$157m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Blackstone Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The recent buying by some insiders , along with high insider ownership, suggest that Blackstone insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Blackstone. While conducting our analysis, we found that Blackstone has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$2.0m worth of shares earlier this year as QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM)) stock dips by 5.4%.

    By selling US$2.0m worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) stock at an average sell price of US$178 over the...

  • Hurricane Fiona knocks out Puerto Rico electricity

    Most of the US island's power will take days to restore after flooding and landslides hit.

  • 3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The S&P 500, which is often viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. To boot, the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which has been largely responsible for lifting the market to new highs over the past year, has firmly plunged into a bear market. While periods of heightened volatility and uncertainty are unnerving for all walks of investors, it can be an especially trying time for retirees.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    If giant yields are what attract you, here are two you need to look at now and one that may not be worth the risk.

  • Another Fed Rate Hike Is Coming: 3 Bank Stocks That Will Benefit From Rising Interest Rates

    Now investors look to the Federal Reserve, which has been aggressively fighting inflation with its primary tool: interest rate increases. When the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points in June, it was its largest rate hike in 28 years. The Fed raised rates another 75 basis points in July, and investors expect a similar increase during its meeting next week.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Soar 60% to 188%, According to Wall Street

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down about 27% in 2022. It's tough all over, but growth stocks are getting beaten down to prices that were unimaginable a year ago. Analysts on Wall Street who follow these three growth stocks believe they could do a whole lot of climbing in the not-so-distant future.

  • Peloton Stock Just Got a Whole Lot More Interesting

    On Sept. 12, Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ: PTON) new management announced a bombshell development: Peloton co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi are completely out at the connected-fitness company. In Peloton's official press release, Foley was praised as a "visionary" who played an integral role -- not just at Peloton but in redefining the home-fitness experience at large. The simple idea of combining at-home exercise equipment with in-studio instructor videos was a novel approach when Peloton started.

  • This Scottsdale company — one of Arizona's most profitable — is about to be sold for $14 billion

    Singapore-based GIC, which oversees that nation's foreign reserves, along with Oak Street, a division of Blue Owl, will acquire Store Capital.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

    If you are looking to pass your savings on to your children, this trio of high-yield stocks could help with that goal.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming this week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These game-changing stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • 5 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5% to Boost Your Passive Income This September

    With stock prices sliding, dividend yields are rising, enabling investors to generate more income from new investments.

  • Applied Optoelectronics to sell manufacturing facilities in China in $150M deal

    "After careful consideration, we concluded that it is in the best interest of the company and our shareholders for AOI to exit the transceiver market and focus our resources on our CATV business and manufacturing lasers and laser components for the datacenter, CATV, telecom, and FTTH markets,” said Thompson Lin, founder, president and CEO of Applied Optoelectronics. “Further, we believe that this transaction opens up new opportunities for customer expansion with our existing datacenter laser bus

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon Stock

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) are two titans of the telecommunications industry, and each company's respective stocks have long been go-to vehicles for income-focused investors. Which of these dividend-paying telecom stocks is the better buy at today's prices? George Budwell: Telecom giant AT&T is a company in transition.

  • Tycoon Running a Quarter of China’s Copper Trade Is on the Ropes

    (Bloomberg) -- From a start guarding trains full of metal from thieves on freezing winter nights, He Jinbi built a copper trading house so powerful that it handles one of every four tons imported into China.A born trader with an infectious sense of humor, the 57-year-old grew Maike Metals International Ltd. through the rough-and-tumble rush for commodities in the early 2000s, to become a key conduit between China’s industrial heartlands and global merchants like Glencore Plc.Now Maike is sufferi

  • Under pressure to curtail runaway inflation, Fed could go very big with next rate hike

    The Federal Reserve is an institution that relies on confidence and consistency. Both have been shaken as the central bank struggles to tamp down inflation and regain the trust of investors.

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar by as Much as 101% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    If just two themes have defined the stock market in 2022, those themes would be stock splits and the bear market. Both have disproportionately affected the technology sector, with some of the largest tech companies in the U.S. opting for stock splits to reduce their high share prices, and the Nasdaq-100 tech index bearing the brunt of the broader market losses. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have all conducted stock splits this year, and each stock has touched its 52-week low within the last four months.

  • These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Set for Strong Growth, Say Analysts

    What do you get when you combine beaten-down stock prices with an economic and technological niche poised to gain as it becomes ever more essential? You get stocks with a low cost of entry – plus high upside potential and approval from Wall Street’s analysts. The niche we’re talking about is AI, artificial intelligence, once a pipe dream of science fiction but today a computing technology that is growing ever more important. AI powers the rapidly expanding Internet of Things, is the technology b

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks To Buy for the Long Haul

    2022 has been a rough year for tech stocks. After a boom during much of the pandemic, concerns about rising interest rates and a recession have cooled off the tech sector this year, especially growth stocks with high valuations. In fact, bear markets often present great opportunities to buy beaten-down growth stocks, as many of them are undervalued based on temporary headwinds.

  • 3 No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    When your hard-earned money is on the line, it's easy to overcomplicate an investment decision. The energy industry has been home to high-yield dividend stocks for years and the current imbalance of global oil and gas supply paired with rising demand and years of underinvestment adds a layer of reliability not seen in the energy industry for some time. Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) stand out as three particularly attractive oil and gas companies to consider now.