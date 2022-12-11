Blackstone Inc.'s (NYSE:BX)) market cap declines to US$92b but insiders who sold US$13m stock were able to hedge their losses

By selling US$13m worth of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) stock at an average sell price of US$117 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. After the stock price dropped 7.8% last week, the company's market value declined by US$4.7b, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Blackstone Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Legal Officer, John Finley, for US$5.4m worth of shares, at about US$108 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$78.48. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 42.87k shares worth US$4.2m. But they sold 109.52k shares for US$13m. In total, Blackstone insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The average sell price was around US$117. Insider selling doesn't make us excited to buy. But we note that the selling, on average, was at well above the recently traded price of US$78.48. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Blackstone Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Blackstone recently. In total, Chief Legal Officer John Finley sold US$5.4m worth of shares in that time. On the other hand we note insider Ruth Porat bought US$1.7m worth of shares. The share price has moved a bit recently, but it's hard to argue that the selling is a positive.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Blackstone insiders own 0.1% of the company, currently worth about US$136m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Blackstone Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Blackstone, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Blackstone you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

