Blackstone Increases Its Crown Resorts Takeover Bid to $6.5 Billion
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. private equity giant Blackstone Inc. moved closer to triumphing in its almost yearlong pursuit of troubled Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd. after sweetening its offer a third time to A$8.9 billion ($6.5 billion).
Most Read from Bloomberg
Cannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory Study
Europe Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the Flu
U.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High of 7%, Sets Stage for Fed Hike
The buyout firm, which already owns 10% of Crown, lifted its bid to A$13.10 per share, from a November offer of A$12.50, the Melbourne-based casino company said in a statement Thursday. Crown closed at A$11.63 on Wednesday.
Crown said it will now engage with Blackstone, and will recommend shareholders accept the bid if a binding offer of at least A$13.10 a share is made. A deal would end a sorry chapter in Crown’s history after it was found unsuitable to run its Sydney casino and given two years to address a litany of wrongdoing at its flagship Melbourne casino, including facilitating money laundering and underpaying taxes.
Crown Resorts Set to Back Sweetened Blackstone Bid: M&A Snapshot
Nonetheless, if Blackstone can reform Crown and appease regulators, the prize is clear: casino monopolies in two Australian cities and a gleaming A$2.2 billion resort on Sydney’s waterfront.
An agreement to sell to Blackstone would also offer Crown’s biggest shareholder, billionaire James Packer, a clean exit from a company that was once synonymous with his family name. Packer, who owns about 36% of Crown, has largely retreated from corporate life in recent years to deal with mental health issues.
Blackstone made its first approach for Crown in March last year, with an initial offer of A$11.85. That and a subsequent offer in May were rejected as two low. In July, rival Australian casino operator Star Entertainment Group Ltd. scrapped a merger proposal with Crown, while an offer from Oaktree Capital Management LP fund the buyout of Packer’s stake also didn’t proceed.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Central Banks, Not Covid, Will Drive Global Economies in 2022
How Democrats Could Hold On to the House and Defy the Pundits
Solar Power and Battery Storage Will Be the Real Test for Tesla
China’s Crackdown Leaves the World’s Biggest Gaming Hub on the Brink
America’s Electric Vehicle Selection Is About to Get a Lot Wider
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.