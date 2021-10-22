Blackstone Jumps 3% on Solid Q3 Results

support@smarteranalyst.com (Ben Mahaney)
·2 min read

Global investment management company Blackstone, Inc. (BX) delivered stronger-than-expected Q3 results driven by robust growth in key financial and capital metrics. Shares jumped 3% on the news, closing at $132.52 on October 21.

The company reported distributable earnings of $1.28 per share, up 103.2% year-over-year, and significantly outpaced analyst estimates of $0.90 per share.

Moreover, total revenue more than doubled compared to the prior-year quarter to $6.22 billion, with management and advisory fees of $1.32 billion and total investment income of $4.76 billion.

Notably, at quarter-end, BX’s total assets under management (AUM) grew 25% year-over-year to $730.66 billion, with fee-earning AUM of $528.41 billion.

What’s more, Blackstone declared a quarterly common dividend of $1.09 per share, payable on November 8 to shareholders of record on November 1. (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks)

Impressed with BX’s best quarter in its 36-year history, Stephen A. Schwarzman, Chairman, and CEO of Blackstone said, “We continue to deliver outstanding investment performance for our limited partners, with the third quarter capping our best twelve-month period for fund appreciation. Looking forward, we have more avenues for growth than ever before, and I believe we are in the early stages of a long-term acceleration of our business.”

In response to BX’s quarterly performance, Jefferies analyst Gerald O’Hara maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $127, implying 4.2% downside potential to current levels.

O’Hara noted that performance fees beat revenue expectations and business momentum continues to steadily take pace. Having said that, the analyst mentions risks associated with deteriorating investment performances across multiple strategies, limited capital raising ability, and inability to put existing capital to work, which could affect BX’s performance going forward.

Overall, the stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 6 Buys and 1 Hold. The average Blackstone price target of $130.17 implies 1.8% downside potential to current levels. Shares have gained 142% over the past year.

Also, Blackstone scores a 9 of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Related News:
Tesla Slips After-Hours Despite Beating Q3 Expectations
Abbott Exceeds Q3 Expectations; Shares Jump 3.3%
Las Vegas Sands Falls 2% on Disappointing Q3 Results

More recent articles from Smarter Analyst:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • With Blackstone's Earnings Beat, the Stock Is Set to Make New Highs

    Blackstone reported better-than-anticipated EPS numbers Thursday morning and the stock is higher in early trading. In the updated daily bar chart of BX, below, we can see that the shares rallied into a September high and then corrected to the $110 area. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line dipped with the price action in September and has turned upwards again this month.

  • Blackstone’s Profit Nearly Doubles

    Blackstone’s net income nearly doubled in the third quarter, driven by strong investment performance for its largest strategies and continued expansion into fast-growing new business lines.

  • Bitcoin briefly crashed 87% to about $8,000 on Binance's US crypto-trading platform

    Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted: "Expect very high volatility in #crypto over the next few months."

  • Key Investor Bails After Learning He's In New Trump Company: 'Not A Close Call'

    Trump's new social media company shot up in value, but at least one investor says it's not about the money.

  • Cathie Wood says this tailwind will push the bull market to 2038

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Cannabis Producers Could Be Making a Colossal Mistake in Dismissing This Threat

    It has now been three full years since Canada legalized the recreational marijuana market on Oct. 17, 2018. In the early stages, marijuana producers in the country were generating strong growth numbers due to the new segment of the market opening up (previously, only medical marijuana had been legal). When cannabis producer Hexo reported its third-quarter earnings (for the period ending April 30) in June, its revenue of 22.7 million Canadian dollars was down 31% from the second quarter, in which sales were CA$32.9 million.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 306% to 658% by 2024

    If there's been one standout group of stocks since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, it's growth stocks. The combination of historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative-easing measures have made cheap capital abundant for borrowing purposes. According to Wall Street's consensus estimate, the following four growth stocks are expected to see their sales climb by 306% to as much as 658% by 2024.

  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to Post Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?

    Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) third-quarter 2021 performance is likely to have benefited from the momentum in adoption of semi-custom and EPYC server processors.

  • Ford Is Solving the ‘Two Clock Problem’. It’s Great for the Stock.

    Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy upgraded the shares to Buy from Hold Wednesday. His target for the stock price went to $20 from $15.

  • Red Hat continues to grow, but IBM's struggles continue

    IBM has been in the midst of a strategy shift with a focus on hybrid cloud and AI since Arvind Krishna was promoted to CEO in last year. Red Hat, the software company it purchased for $34 billion in 2018 has been at the center of it all. With the company reporting earnings yesterday, the financial performance was pretty bleak, but at least Red Hat continues to grow at a brisk pace.

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • First Bitcoin ETF Is Already in Danger of Breaching a Limit on Futures Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- Just days after launch, the first U.S. Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund risks becoming too popular for its own good. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathThe Proshares Bitc

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AT&T (T) This Earnings Season?

    AT&T (T) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 3 Aerospace Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    It's no secret that the aerospace sector took a severe hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In that context, aviation-heavy conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE), advanced composites supplier Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and simulator and pilot training company CAE (NYSE: CAE) all look like attractive stocks to buy now. GE Aviation is GE's most important business and its most significant earnings and cash-flow generator.

  • Micron announces big changes, expansive plans. What we know about the impact on Boise

    The company hinted that its Boise campus could benefit from proposed federal subsidies aimed at supporting semiconductor research and development.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    After a nearly month-long stretch of losses that saw markets decline by some 5%, both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are climbing back to the record-high levels they posted last this past summer. The story here wasn’t so much the market decline, as it was the volatility. The market was reacting to a series of economic and political crosswinds, making it difficult for investors to keep abreast of developments. Writing from RBC Capital, head of equity strategy Lori Calvasina describes the main headwin

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    One method is to identify smaller companies that are innovators in promising growth industries, but that haven't yet reached their potential. Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) creates data science and machine learning products for businesses across numerous industries. With the help of its automation software, data analysts can produce much more powerful insights.