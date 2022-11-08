Blackstone, Pimco Stay Out of Net-Zero Group Even After Concessions

(Bloomberg) -- Even after easing its terms, the world’s largest climate-finance coalition has failed to draw in some of the giants of investing.

The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero is heading into the COP27 climate summit in Egypt having agreed to let signatories avoid binding restrictions on fossil finance. The concession, which drew condemnation from climate activists, coincided with a GFANZ announcement that it attracted an extra 100 members during the past year, representing a combined $20 trillion in additional assets.

GFANZ co-chair, Mark Carney, recently said that instead of criticizing members for not doing enough, it’s time to focus on holdouts. “We spend a lot of time talking about the activities of the 40% of the global private financial system” that’s signed up to GFANZ, he told lawmakers during an Oct. 24 hearing conducted by the UK’s Environmental Audit Committee. “There’s 60% on the other side” and they’re not “part of this scrutiny process.”

That list includes some of the biggest names in global finance, including Blackstone Inc., Carlyle Group Inc., and Pacific Investment Management Co.

“We haven’t changed our position” following the recent developments at GFANZ, a spokesperson for Pimco told Bloomberg. Blackstone has no current plans to sign up to GFANZ, according to a person familiar with the firm’s thinking. And Carlyle’s global head of impact, Megan Starr, said the private-equity giant has set its own climate targets.

Still, GFANZ has 550 members with $150 trillion of assets in total, with additions this year including heavyweights such as T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Capital Group Inc. GFANZ is co-chaired by Carney, a former governor of the Bank of England, and Michael R. Bloomberg, the founder of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP.

The past few months have seen some rocky times for the alliance, with some of the biggest members threatening to walk, according to people familiar with the matter. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley were among banks that signaled they would consider leaving the GFANZ sub-alliance for banks — the Net Zero Banking Alliance — unless a proposed binding restriction on fossil finance by an affiliated UN-backed group, Race to Zero, was withdrawn, the people said.

In late October, GFANZ said it was no longer a requirement to follow guidance from Race to Zero, and JPMorgan, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley are still members. Wall Street bankers had felt well within their rights because GFANZ had assured them back in 2021 that they’d maintain full autonomy of their net-zero goals, according to people familiar with those talks.

When GFANZ was first proposed back in 2020, the UK COP26 presidency wanted the new initiative to be closely tied to Race to Zero so as to avoid “a parallel and less ambitious structure” that would “undermine non-state actor mobilization,” according to Ben Caldecott, who is director of the Oxford Sustainable Finance Group at the University of Oxford Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, and was seconded to the UK Cabinet Office as the COP26 Strategy Advisor for Finance.

Even though GFANZ has now given Race to Zero a smaller role, some corners of the finance industry remain wary of the construction. Lawyers say that’s not unjustified, in part as there’s still no agreement around the fiduciary ramifications of net-zero commitments. Firms are also worried they may be accused of joining cartel-like constructions if they strike industry-wide agreements to decarbonize. And then there’s the risk of making climate promises that firms don’t live up to.

“These may be voluntary commitments, but they are commitments nevertheless,” said Sonali Siriwardena, partner and global head of ESG at Simmons & Simmons in London. “So firms should be wary of being caught in the riptide of unrealistic ambitions as it may expose them to both litigation and reputational risks if they don’t meet these commitments.”

At Carlyle, Starr emphasized the desire to figure out the firm’s own path toward eliminating financed emissions.

“Net zero by 2050 is the north star,” she said. “But it is so far off as not to be relevant without near-term targets. What matters right now is what happens in the next five years.” Carlyle is “focused” on getting 75% of its majority-owned power and energy portfolio companies’ Scopes 1 and 2 emissions covered by Paris-aligned climate goals by 2025, Starr said.

Blackstone said it’s “committed to creating value for our investors by prioritizing decarbonization in the near term.” The firms plans to invest $100 billion “across asset classes in the energy transition and climate change solutions” over the coming decade. “Our approach builds on a decade of experience reducing emissions to help build stronger, more resilient and valuable companies,” the spokesperson said.

Carney has defended the success of GFANZ by pointing to the growth the alliance has enjoyed. And in an interview to mark the first anniversary of GFANZ earlier this year, Carney cautioned against taking too critical a stand toward banks. The first step was to get the commitments from members of the finance industry, he said. The next step is the “plumbing,” whereby those commitments are operationalized.

The next step after that is “actually taking the commitments and this operation and actually doing something,” he said.

--With assistance from Natasha White and Frances Schwartzkopff.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.