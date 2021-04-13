Blackstone adds conditions for Crown Resorts buyout

  • FILE PHOTO: The Crown Casino complex is pictured in Melbourne
  • FILE PHOTO: The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
1 / 2

Blackstone adds conditions for Crown Resorts buyout

FILE PHOTO: The Crown Casino complex is pictured in Melbourne
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Crown Resorts said on Tuesday Blackstone Group set further conditions for its proposed buyout of the casino operator, including that the Australian company not loose further state licences.

Crown has already been found to be unfit to hold a gambling licence for its Sydney casino, and currently faces Royal Commission inquiries in Western Australia and Victoria, the two other states it operates in.

Last month, U.S. private equity firm Blackstone offered to buy shares in Crown that it does not already own for A$11.85 each, in a deal that valued the Australian company at A$8.02 billion ($6.11 billion).

The new conditions set out safeguard against the cancellation, suspension or surrendering of casino licences in Western Australia and Victoria, Crown said.

They also include a condition in the event that gaming regulators impose, or indicate they will, terms or conditions on Crown that could constitute a material adverse change.

Blackstone is expected to receive approval to buy Crown from each state regulator by the third quarter, the Australian company said, adding that its board was still assessing the proposal.

($1 = 1.3116 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Recommended Stories

  • Gupta’s French Downstream Aluminum Units Seek Protection

    (Bloomberg) -- A significant part of the French aluminum businesses belonging to embattled British metals mogul Sanjeev Gupta has sought protection from creditors, the company said on Sunday.Alvance Aluminium Group entered voluntarily into “conciliation proceedings” supervised by a court-appointed agent for its three downstream businesses, its spokesman said in a statement. The mediator will try to stave off insolvency by working out arrangements between the French units and their creditor, a process that could last as long as 10 months. Its upstream smelter in Dunkirk is not affected.The move, first reported by the Australian Financial Review, comes as Gupta fights to save his business following the collapse of key financier Greensill Capital.“The management of those businesses will now work collaboratively with the conciliator and the businesses’ stakeholders to find sustainable solutions for the sites and ensure business continuity,” the spokesman said by email.The Alvance factories make car parts and employ almost 1,000 workers between them. GFG acquired them two years ago with a pledge to save jobs, revitalize their operations and make them more environmentally friendly, the AFR said.Greensill collapsed last month after its key insurer pulled the plug on a policy that protected investors in its bonds.(Updates to clarify three downstream businesses seek protection)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mubadala Says It’s Close to IPO of Emirates Global Aluminium

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. said it’s “close” to an initial public offering of Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC as it studies other major deals including a role in a consortium investing in Saudi Aramco’s oil pipelines.“We’ve been thinking about this for a couple of years and waiting for the right time for that business to be IPO’d,” Chief Executive Officer Khaldoon Al Mubarak said on Monday when asked about a possible IPO of EGA, the Middle East’s biggest producer of aluminum.Coming off its busiest year ever, the $232 billion fund has shown little sign of slowing down in 2021, striking deals ranging from purchasing a Brazilian refinery to investing in convertible bonds of messaging app Telegram.EGA, which is equally owned by Mubadala and Investment Corp. of Dubai, has smelters in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and a bauxite mine in Guinea.The company had planned an IPO in 2018 or 2019 but it was pulled after then-U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on aluminum imports from the United Arab Emirates. His successor Joe Biden said in February that he would keep the U.S. restrictions in place, reversing Trump’s last-minute move to grant the UAE relief from the duties.“We will decide, obviously, when the appropriate market conditions are there, but the company is certainly in a very strong position and I think is well placed for an IPO,” Al Mubarak said during a virtual conference. “We’re very close now.”Mubadala is meanwhile considering other deals. It hasn’t yet decided whether to join a group led by EIG Global Energy Partners LLC that agreed on a $12.4 billion deal with Aramco.The wealth fund has teams studying the opportunity and looking at possible returns on investing in neighboring Saudi Arabia, according to Al Mubarak. It’s previously said that it was in talks with EIG.According to an announcement last Friday, the investors will buy 49% of Aramco Oil Pipelines Co., a recently-formed entity with rights to 25 years of tariff payments for crude shipped through the Saudi Arabian firm’s network. Aramco will own the rest of the shares and retain full ownership of the pipelines themselves.Read more: Mubadala Discusses GlobalFoundries IPO at $20 Billion Value Mubadala has also made no decision about a share sale of its wholly-owned chipmaker GlobalFoundries, according to Al Mubarak. Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that the wealth fund had started preparations for a U.S. IPO that could value the business at about $20 billion.“Today GlobalFoundries is a strong, well-run business,” Al Mubarak said. “We have not taken a view or a decision yet.”After an initial pause after the pandemic first hit, the wealth fund doubled down and invested more in 2020 than in any previous year, the CEO said.India emerged as one key destination for Mubadala’s money, with its investments there in 2020 eclipsing the combined total of the preceding 19 years, Al Mubarak said.The wealth fund invested $1.2 billion in Reliance Industries Ltd.’s digital upstart Jio Platforms Ltd. in 2020, a deal that gave Mubadala a 1.85% stake in the venture.“Clearly, we were underweight in terms of India” and “over the last many years we didn’t invest as much as we should,” the CEO said. “That’s changing, and as far as we’re concerned in Mubadala, we’re certainly giving it a very particular focus.”(Updates with CEO’s comments starting in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin approaches record high days before Coinbase Nasdaq listing

    Bitcoin is on the brink of forming a record high above $62,000 as the industry anticipates a volatile week with Coinbase being listed on Nasdaq on Wednesday.

  • Oil Holds Near $60 as Uneven Recovery Holds Back Further Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady near $60 a barrel in early Asian trading as investors assessed an uneven demand outlook amid rising Covid-19 cases in some regions and an impending increase in supply.Futures in New York edged higher after climbing 0.6% Monday. Pockets of higher fuel consumption are emerging as vaccination rates increase, but the flare-up of cases is leading to renewed lockdowns and restrictions in some countries. Adding to the bearish outlook is the prospect for more supply from the U.S. next month, which will coincide with an uptick in output from OPEC+.Oil remains stuck near $60 a barrel after a rally faltered in mid-March amid concerns over near-term demand following the resurgence of the virus. Despite the recovery wobbles, OPEC+ is betting on higher consumption in the coming months and will soon start adding more crude to the market.Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, was once again the focus of an assault by Yemen’s Houthis, with the group targeting oil facilities with explosive-laden drones. The frequency of attacks has increased this year, but they have rarely claimed lives or caused extensive damage.Brent’s prompt timespread was 42 cents a barrel in backwardation -- a bullish market structure where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones -- on Monday. That compares with 40 cents at the start of April.Oil production from the Permian Basin, the most prolific U.S. shale patch, is expected to expand to levels not seen since the start of the pandemic next month, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. Output is set to climb to about 4.47 million barrels a day in May.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asia Stocks Climb With U.S. Equities Near Record: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian equities edged higher Tuesday, with U.S. stocks around record highs as investors eye the start of the corporate earnings season and relatively smooth sales of government debt.Shares rose in Hong Kong and Japan, and fluctuated in China. U.S. equity contracts were steady following a slight pullback in the S&P 500 Index after three straight weeks of gains. Tech shares weakened, led by Intel Corp. as Nvidia Corp. homed in on its microprocessors market.Bond yields rose only slightly after the U.S. Treasury’s auctions of three- and 10-year notes attracted decent demand. The government offers 30-year bonds Tuesday.A positive outlook for U.S. growth should help corporate earnings, though stocks look precarious at these record highs given spikes in Covid-19 cases and troubled vaccine rollouts in parts of the world. The potential for sharper increases in inflation and borrowing costs are also top of mind, with investors focusing on U.S. consumer prices data and the strength of demand at the remaining Treasury bond auction.“The real test is going to be when inflation starts to move higher,” said Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy at TD Securities on Bloomberg TV. “That’s when rates will have to reprice -- either for a sooner Fed exit, or a later exit but a faster path.”Elsewhere, President Joe Biden told companies vying for a tightly constrained global supply of semiconductors that he has bipartisan support for government funding to address a shortage that has idled automakers worldwide. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will decline to name China as a currency manipulator in her first semiannual foreign-exchange report, according to people familiar with the matter, allowing the U.S. to sidestep a fresh clash with Beijing.Oil steadied just below $60 a barrel and the dollar edged higher. Bitcoin climbed back above $60,000 ahead of a listing by the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.Some key events to watch this week:Banks and financial firms begin reporting first-quarter earnings, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.The U.S. releases inflation data Tuesday.Economic Club of Washington hosts Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a moderated Q&A on Wednesday.U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book on Wednesday.U.S. data including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales come Thursday.China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were flat as of 10:37 a.m. in Tokyo. The index was little changed Monday.Japan’s Topix Index rose 0.5%.Shanghai Composite Index was little changed.Hang Seng Index was up 0.6%.South Korea’s Kospi Index climbed 0.7%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was 0.2% higher.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged up 0.1%.The yen was down 0.2% at 109.57 per dollar.The euro slipped 0.1% to $1.1900.The offshore yuan was at 6.5497 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries edged up one basis point to 1.67%.Australia’s 10-year yield was two basis points higher at 1.80%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude was steady at $59.71 a barrel.Gold was 0.1% lower at $1,731.07 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Search for LSU student missing nearly a week shifts to Mississippi River, officials say

    Kori Gauthier was last seen April 7.

  • KS, MO bills banning trans students from women’s sports could cost NCAA champ sites

    The NCAA says it will host championships in sites “free of discrimination.” Gov. Laura Kelly will decide whether to sign or veto the ban

  • One person dead and a police officer shot and injured at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee

    Knoxville Police Department said there were no other known gunshot victims and that the high school had been secured.

  • Teen arrested in Wahooz stabbing. The latest on 5 Boise-area crime, prison incidents

    Police in Ada and Canyon counties have been busy over the past few days.

  • Will Smith pulls production of movie ‘Emancipation’ from Georgia over voting law row

    ‘We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws’

  • Glenn Close finds a common humanity with her larger-than-life Mamaw character

    "If anything, I played her down" the actress says of her sharp-tongued "Hillbilly Elegy" matriarch

  • Hornets get some rare good injury news with P.J. Washington’s status

    The Hornets are already down two starters due to injury, but it looks like that number won’t increase to three for Tuesday’s game vs. the LA Lakers.

  • Daunte Wright killing - latest: State of emergency as more protests expected and mayor takes control of police

    Follow the latest developments live

  • Bogdanovic scores 32 as Hawks beat Hornets 105-101

    The Charlotte Hornets hadn't lost a game all season when leading entering the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic put an end to that 22-game streak by scoring 32 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers as the Atlanta Hawks erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Hornets 105-101 Sunday without Trae Young. Clint Capela added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the surging Hawks, who have won six of seven to take sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

  • SNP minister facing ministerial code probe over Gupta and Greensill dinner

    A senior SNP minister is facing a ministerial code investigation over a dinner with banker Lex Greensill and steel billionaire Sanjeev Gupta following a deal that threatens to cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds. Fergus Ewing, the Rural Economy Secretary, dined with the pair and two of their senior colleagues at one of Glasgow's top restaurants in 2017. But a Freedom of Information request (FOI) has revealed that the minister had no officials with him, no notes were taken, and the Government claims to have no emails, texts or phone records about the meeting. The previous year the Scottish Government struck a deal with Mr Gupta, which allowed his GFG Alliance to complete a £330 million purchase of the UK’s last aluminium smelter and hydro power plants in Fort William in 2016. Mr Ewing signed a 25-year guarantee, worth around £300 million, which commits the Scottish Government to buying the plants’ electricity if the smelter shut down. But his firm GFG Alliance is in crisis following the collapse of Greensill Capital, which was his largest financial backer before it went into administration. The ministerial code states that a private secretary or official should be present for all discussions relating to government business, with the basic facts of formal meetings to be recorded, including the reasons for the meeting, attendees and the interests represented. It also states that miniisters who "find themselves discussing official business without an official present " should pass "any significant content" to their private officers "as soon as possible after the event, who should arrange for the basic facts of such meetings to be recorded."

  • Knoxville school shooting: One killed and another detained as gunfire left police officer wounded

    One man was killed and a police officer injured at a Tennessee high school shooting on Monday afternoon. Knoxville police confirmed that the man reportedly armed was killed in a shootout at Austin-East Magnet High School around 3.15 pm local time. Police said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation would lead the probe into the shooting, while the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed special agents from their Nashville office responded to assist law enforcement.

  • 'Lost golden city': 3,000-year-old settlement unearthed in Egypt

    The "lost golden city" was once home to King Amenhotep III.

  • Biden ‘incredibly saddened’ by death of Daunte Wright, White House says

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is “incredibly saddened” by the death of Daunte Wright at the hands of law enforcement at the weekend, confirming that Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident. President Biden will address the police shooting of Mr Wright in Minnesota in comments at the start of an unrelated event planned for this afternoon. Mr Biden has spoken with the mayor of Brooklyn Center where the incident took place.

  • Daunte Wright shooting by police 'accidental'

    Daunte Wright was fatally shot after an officer mistook her gun for a Taser, the police chief says.

  • Britt Reid: Ex-Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach charged over crash that left 5-year-old with brain injury

    Britt Reid, the former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) over the crash that put a 5-year-old girl in a coma and left her with traumatic brain injury. Mr Reid was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.113, over the legal limit of 0.08, at the time of the 4 February crash, according to the Jackson County prosecutors office. In announcing the charges, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Mr Reid “acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed”.