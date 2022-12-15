Blackstone Weighing Options for $1 Billion Ayumi Pharma, Sources Say

Manuel Baigorri and Takako Taniguchi
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is considering strategic options for Japanese specialty drugmaker Ayumi Pharmaceutical Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The firm is exploring alternatives with potential advisers including an initial public offering and a sale, the people said. A transaction could give Tokyo-based Ayumi a valuation of at least $1 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The pharmaceutical firm has already drawn preliminary interest from companies in the industry and investment funds, the people said.

Considerations are preliminary and the New York-based firm could still decide to retain the asset for longer, the people said. A representative for Blackstone declined to comment, while a representative for Ayumi couldn’t immediately comment.

Ayumi focuses on treatments for rheumatism and orthopedics. It was founded in 2015 through the merger of Santen Pharmaceutical Co.’s anti-rheumatic drug business and Showa Yakuhin Kako Co.’s pharmaceuticals business. Blackstone bought Ayumi from Japanese investment firm Unison Capital in 2019 for about 100 billion yen, one of the people said. It was Blackstone’s first private equity transaction to take a controlling stake in a Japanese firm.

Japanese medical wholesaler Toho Holdings Co. acquired a 20% stake in Ayumi in March, for an undisclosed amount.

Blackstone has been an active dealmaker in the pharmaceutical industry in Japan. Following the purchase of Ayumi, the US investment fund acquired Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.’s consumer health-care business in Japan for about $2.3 billion.

--With assistance from Yuki Furukawa.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Apple About to Eat PayPal's Lunch?

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) payment service, Apple Pay, saw a 52% year-over-year increase in adoption during November, according to data from Salesforce cited by Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane. Apple is rapidly taking market share, and its fintech aspirations could stymie the growth of its rivals. The data show a surprising story for Apple Pay adoption.

  • New York’s Uber and Lyft Drivers Aren’t Getting a Pay Raise This Holiday Season

    (Bloomberg) -- A judge temporarily blocked wage increases for Uber and Lyft drivers imposed by the New York City Taxi & Limousine Commission, dealing a blow to workers ahead of the holidays. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Musk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With T

  • Taco Bell Chief Says Gen Z Wants Chicken, Not Beef

    (Bloomberg) -- Taco Bell’s Gen Z diners increasingly want to eat chicken instead of beef.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherThe Yum! Brands Inc. chain said this creates an opportunity for Taco Bell

  • Australia takes aim at Apple, Microsoft over child protection online

    An Australian regulator, after using new powers to make the tech giants share information about their methods, accused Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp not doing enough to stop child exploitation content on their platforms. The e-Safety Commissioner, an office set up to protect internet users, said that after sending legal demands for information to some of the world's biggest internet firms, the responses showed Apple and Microsoft did not proactively screen for child abuse material in their storage services, iCloud and OneDrive. The two firms also confirmed they did not use any technology to detect live-streaming of child sexual abuse on video services Skype and Microsoft Teams, which are owned by Microsoft, and FaceTime, which is owned by Apple, the commissioner said in a report published on Thursday.

  • UPDATE 4-Apple plans to let rival app stores on iPhones in EU -Bloomberg

    Apple Inc is preparing to allow alternative app stores on its iPhones and iPads in the European Union as soon as late next year to comply with a new European competition law it had fought, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. Opening up to outside app stores could present a major threat to Apple's fast-growing services business, but rivals would first have to surmount the hurdle of convincing consumers to leave the security and simplicity of using Apple's own store. The magnitude of consequences depends on how the U.S. company complies with additional mandates in the European law, known as the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

  • Positive Moderna, Merck cancer vaccine data advances mRNA promise, shares rise

    An experimental cancer vaccine from Moderna Inc based on the messenger RNA (MRNA) technology used in successful COVID-19 vaccines has been shown to work against melanoma, sending Moderna shares more than 20% higher and driving up of other biotechs working on similar treatments. A combination of Moderna's personalized cancer vaccine and Merck & Co's blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda cut the risk of recurrence or death of the most deadly skin cancer by 44% compared with Keytruda alone in a mid-stage trial, the companies said on Tuesday.

  • Indonesia Passes Law on Crisis Bond-Buying by Central Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s parliament passed a law tasking the central bank to directly finance the budget in times of crisis, just as it had been doing since the pandemic, as part of a broader revamp of financial sector rules.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Musk Loses Wor

  • Michael B. Jordan Teams Up With Billionaire Bill Foley to Buy Stake in AFC Bournemouth

    (Bloomberg) -- A group including billionaire Bill Foley and Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan has bought AFC Bournemouth, marking the latest entry of American investment in UK football and a rare Black stakeholder in the country’s top league.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person

  • Microsoft to roll out ‘data boundary’ for EU customers from Jan. 1

    Microsoft Corp said on Thursday its European Union cloud customers will be able to process and store parts of their data in the region from Jan. 1. The phased rollout of its “EU data boundary” will apply to all of its core cloud services – Azure, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Power BI platform. Big businesses have become increasingly anxious about the international flow of customer data since the EU introduced the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in 2018, which protects user privacy.

  • Tech Firms Are Giving Money to Election Deniers Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the biggest technology and telecom companies jettisoned pledges made in the wake of the US Capitol assault and gave money to reelect lawmakers who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory, according to filings reviewed by Bloomberg News.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s

  • Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

    Find answers to the latest online sudoku and crossword puzzles that were published in USA TODAY Network's local newspapers.

  • Siemens Energy Full Year 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

    Siemens Energy ( ETR:ENR ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: €29.0b (up 1.8% from FY 2021). Net...

  • Malaysian Tycoon Syed Mokhtar Weighs Options for DRB-Hicom, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysian tycoon Syed Mokhtar Albukhary is conducting a strategic review of conglomerate DRB-Hicom Bhd., according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Musk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingThe busi

  • The past year for Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) investors has not been profitable

    While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Southern First Bancshares, Inc...

  • At €3.30, Is It Time To Put Ctac N.V. (AMS:CTAC) On Your Watch List?

    Ctac N.V. ( AMS:CTAC ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price...

  • Oregon holds off UC Riverside in Eugene

    Oregon men's basketball defeats UC Riverside by a final score of 71-65 on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in Eugene. The Ducks improve to 6-5 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • MVV Energie (ETR:MVV1) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a...

  • China Credit Markets Show More Cracks Amid Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening is starting to underscore challenges in the nation’s credit markets. Corporate bonds have seen the biggest selloff since 2015, prompting regulators to ask some of the country’s biggest banks to help stabilize the domestic debt market, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overh

  • HSBC's disgruntled shareholders launch new campaign for spinoff

    A small group of HSBC's Hong Kong-based retail investors are seeking support to put a resolution to the bank's 2023 annual meeting calling on it to restore its pre-pandemic dividend and set a plan to spin off assets. HSBC "underperforms its peers, violates dividend commitments (and) ignores shareholder interest," Ken Lui, an activist individual shareholder of HSBC said on Thursday as he kicked off a renewed campaign for support from other investors. HSBC did not immediately responded to a request to comment.

  • Oregon MBB recap: Ducks pick up narrow win over UC-Riverside

    Brennan Rigsby drops 19 points and leads the Oregon Ducks to victory over UC-Riverside on Wednesday evening.