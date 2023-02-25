Blackstone's Schwarzman received over $1 billion in pay, dividends in 2022

FILE PHOTO: Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman speaks at a Newsmaker
1
Rhea Binoy and Jose Joseph
·2 min read

By Rhea Binoy and Jose Joseph

(Reuters) - Blackstone Inc Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman took home about $1.26 billion in pay and dividends for 2022, a regulatory filing showed.

Schwarzman received more than $1 billion in dividends from his Blackstone shares and $253.1 million in compensation, filing showed on Friday.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc slashed compensation for CEO David Solomon by 29% to $25 million for 2022, while JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon's total compensation was unchanged at $34.5 million.

Schwarzman, who was among Wall Street's biggest contributors to Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign, said in November that he will not back Trump in 2024.

Higher interest rates, inflation, recession worries and geopolitical tensions from the Russia-Ukraine conflict have prevented private equity firms like Blackstone from selling assets for top dollar.

Blackstone's net profit from asset sales fell sharply by 55% to $366.9 million during the fourth quarter, down from $817.5 million a year earlier.

Schwarzman owns about 230 million shares in Blackstone according to a filing from February, and the company paid $4.40 in annual dividend, filings showed.

The world's largest private equity firm has been dealing with rising redemptions at its flagship real estate income trust (BREIT), prompting it to exercise its right to block investor withdrawals at 5% of the quarterly net asset value of the fund.

Blackstone ended the quarter with $974.7 billion of total assets under management and declared a quarterly dividend of 91 cents per share. Blackstone had set a target of reaching $1 trillion in assets by the end of 2022, an ambition it had brought forward from 2026.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy and Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Shivani Tanna; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Recommended Stories

  • Subprime Auto Lender American Car Center Closes for Business

    (Bloomberg) -- American Car Center told employees the business was closing its doors, a day after it pulled a $222 million bond sale from the market, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaWarnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500China Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedApple Makes Major Progress

  • Masterful Steward helps England to Six Nations win over Wales

    Full-back Freddie Steward mastered an aerial bombardment to help England to a 20-10 victory over Wales in the Six Nations at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.The victory saw England extend their excellent recent record against Wales, having now won eight of their past 10 Six Nations meetings, and they will take on France, at home, and Ireland, away, in their last two fixtures.

  • 'Cocaine Bear' review: We hope you're ready for the 'Citizen Kane' of coked-out animal movies

    Good news: The movie with a coked-out bear is pretty good and 1980s kids especially will enjoy the kills and hilarious thrills of 'Cocaine Bear.'

  • USA Today Sports has UNC on fringe of NCAA Tournament

    The UNC basketball program is still on the bubble in the USA Today Sports' latest bracket.

  • Driving a hybrid could save you money vs. an EV — depending on where you live

    Depending on where you live, you might spend less on fuel driving a hybrid than an electric vehicle, a new study by Consumer Reports has found.

  • UN food agency chief tells of 'apocalyptic' scenes in quake-hit Turkey

    The head of the United Nation's World Food Programme (WFP) said on Saturday he was confronted with "apocalyptic" scenes as he visited earthquake-stricken areas in southern Turkey. Strong earthquakes, which began on Feb. 6, have struck both Turkey and neighbouring Syria, killing more than 50,000 people according to the latest figures released on Friday. "There is only one way to describe what I saw today: apocalyptic," WFP Executive Director David Beasley said after visiting the city of Antakya in Turkey's Hatay province.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources Considers Buying Explorer Range

    (Bloomberg) -- Pioneer Natural Resources Co., one the largest independent US oil producers, is considering an acquisition of Appalachian natural gas producer Range Resources Corp., according to people familiar with the the matter.Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaWarnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500China Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Cas

  • Daniel Jeremiah names NFL draft risers for Saints fans to watch at the combine

    NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah named several draft prospects on the rise for Saints fans to watch at this year's scouting combine:

  • Can I Retire at 45 With $3 Million?

    You can probably retire in financial comfort at age 45 if you have $3 million in savings. Although it's much younger than most people retire, that much money can likely generate adequate income for as long as you live. Very … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 45 With $3 Million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Berkshire Posts Record Operating Earnings Amid Economic Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. posted record operating earnings for the year, helped by solid performance across many of the conglomerate’s subsidiaries.Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedWarnings of a Stock Market Bubble Fin

  • Berkshire Hathaway Posts A Big Loss, Hoards Cash

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway posted a big loss due to market volatility but plans to have a "boatload" of cash.

  • ‘I’m only rich because I know when I’m wrong’: George Soros may be right about these 2 buy-rated stocks

    Like any thriving industry, the investing world has its own legends, and their history is usually peppered with defining moments on which their mythical status rests. In George Soros’ case, he will be forever known as "the man who broke the Bank of England” after he pocketed $1 billion in a single day when betting against the British pound. Considered one of the greatest trades ever, Soros was evidently right when making such a bold move back in 1992. But the billionaire investor and philanthrop

  • Prosecutors say Sam Bankman-Fried helped create a new company with no employees to get round FTX being rejected for a bank account in California

    The company, North Dimension, had no business operations besides a bank account, prosecutors said in charges unsealed Thursday.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks with Explosive Potential to Buy in 2023

    Stock splits don't actually do anything to augment the values of the companies that perform them, but they can make a stock that has reached a particularly bloated price more accessible to the average investor again. 2022 saw its fair share of stock splits from large companies across a range of sectors. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) underwent a 20-for-1 stock split on June 3, 2022.

  • I Have $40,000 to Invest. What's the Most Lucrative Way to Do So?

    If you came into an extra $40,000, how would you use it? It might be tempting to put that money into something instantly gratifying, like a vacation. But for some, it may be wiser to use those funds to invest … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $40,000: 7 Smart Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Exceptional Growth Stocks Down 49.6% to 67.1% That Billionaires Keep Buying

    Despite disappointing stock market performances, billionaires keep buying these growth stocks like there's no tomorrow.

  • Buy This Utility Stock. It Should Thrive as America Goes Electric.

    With a cheap stock, strong prospects, and a decent dividend, the Ohio-based utility looks like a good bet for long-term investors.

  • Here's What Happens When You Withdraw a Lot of Money From Your Bank Account

    Unless your bank has set a withdrawal limit of its own, you are free to take as much out of your bank account as you would like. The Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) establishes how banks must conduct record keeping and when financial institutions must make a report to the federal government. Although BSA was amended following the attacks of 9/11, it's been around since the Nixon administration.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Realty Income 20 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Sometimes, when you consider all of the facts, the tortoise actually ends up beating the hare. Here's the proof.

  • Carvana's losses deepen times 9

    Carvana's net loss rose over nine-fold in the fourth quarter hurt by shrinking demand for pre-owned vehicles, sending its shares down 5% in extended trade.