Blackwell Elementary teacher placed camera in boys' bathroom, police report

Jan. 31—A Blackwell Elementary School teacher was arrested Friday and accused of placing a camera in a boys' bathroom at the school.

Justin Julian, 37, of Acworth, was arrested after a student observed the camera, "was distraught and notified a school teacher," according to a warrant filed by the Cobb County Police Department.

Julian was charged with three counts of felony unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance and one felony count of cruelty to children. He was booked into the Cobb County jail Friday evening and released early Saturday on $15,000 bond.

A Cobb County School District spokesperson confirmed that Julian was a teacher at the school, but said that "due to the ongoing investigation," further details cannot be provided.

"As soon as the administration discovered the issue, they immediately reported it to police and are fully cooperating with the investigation," the district's statement reads. "The allegations against a school employee are abhorrent, totally unacceptable, and violate our employee code of conduct. The employee has been arrested, and all applicable laws and district policies will be strongly enforced in every possible way. We ask the community to continue to join us to make sure our schools are safe by reporting any safety concerns to the District's Tipline via call, text, or email."