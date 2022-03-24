Blackwood man accused of causing 12-year-old's drug death

GLOUCESTER TWP. – A Blackwood man is accused of causing the drug-related death of a 12-year-old boy who was found unconscious on a school bus here earlier this year.

Troy Nokes, 35, allegedly directed the child, his nephew, to clean paraphernalia that contained fentanyl at the boy’s Blackwood home, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.

“Witnesses indicate that the child was not wearing gloves at the time,” the prosecutor's office said.

It alleged Nokes manufactured fentanyl at the boy’s home on the weekend before the youth was found unresponsive on Monday, Jan. 24.

The child died at an area hospital on Feb. 1.

A postmortem exam determined the youth’s cause of death was drug intoxication, specifically fentanyl, the prosecutor’s office said.

Nokes is charged with aggravated manslaughter and strict liability drug-induced death in connection with the youngster’s death, the prosecutor’s office said.

He is also accused of maintaining a drug-production facility and employing a juvenile in a drug-distribution scheme.

Additional charges include six counts each of witness tampering and endangering the welfare of a child, as well as two counts each of aggravated assault and hindering apprehension.

A second defendant, Joanna Johnson, 32, is charged with tampering with evidence and hindering the apprehension of Nokes.

The charges are only allegations. No one has been convicted in the case.

Nokes and Johnson were being held at Camden County Jail, pending pretrial detention hearings.

An investigation is continuing, the prosecutor’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor’s Detective Lateasha Jones at 856-225-8656 or Gloucester Township Police Detective Mark Grodzielanek at 856-374-5718.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

This story may be updated.

