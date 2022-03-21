Blackwood woman charged after fatal wrong-way collision

GLOUCESTER TWP. - A Blackwood woman faces criminal charges after she allegedly drove on the wrong side of the Black Horse Pike and caused a fatal head-on crash, police say.

Elizabeth McDonel, 47, and five occupants of an oncoming vehicle were hospitalized after the Feb. 4 accident near the Landing Road intersection, according to Gloucester Township police.

McDonel, who was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the 2:04 p.m. accident, initially was charged with five counts of assault by auto.

She now faces an additional charge of death by automobile after the death of a passenger from the second vehicle, police said Monday.

According to a police account, McDonel was driving an SUV northbound in a southbound lane, causing several vehicles to swerve out of the way. Her vehicle then struck an SUV carrying five people.

McDonel and the second vehicle’s occupants were taken to Cooper University Hospital.

One of the passengers, Melinda S. Hart, 66, of Philadelphia, died March 15 after remaining in “critical, unstable condition since the collision,” police said.

McDonel, a resident of the 1200 block of West Atlantic Avenue, also is charged with driving while intoxicated.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Elizabeth McDonel accused of driving wrong way in Black Horse Pike crash