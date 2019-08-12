Bladder cancer survival rates drop after shortage of crucial drug

Bacillus Calmette-Guerin has been one of the go-to drugs for decades -

Bladder cancer survival rates have fallen due to a world-wide shortage of a crucial drug, figures suggest.

New Office for National Statistics data shows the chances of living five years beyond diagnosis dropped 2.5 per cent between 2016 and 2017 to 52.6 per cent.

It follows a period of limited supplies of Bacillus Calmette-Guerin, an immunotherapy that keeps the cancer at bay and prevents it from coming back.

Manufactured by Merck & Co, the medicine has been the go-to treatment for many patients with early-stage bladder cancer for decades.

But an increase in demand across the world has made supplies harder to secure, despite the firm promising to double their production.

The one-year survival rate also dropped, by 0.7 per cent to 74.1 per cent.

It comes amid a wider stagnation in improvement across many cancer types.

Dr Fran Woodard, from Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Today’s figures reveal that one and five-year survival rates for many cancers, including three of the most common, breast, colon and prostate cancer, are at a standstill.

“In addition, the five-year survival rate for bladder cancer appears to be getting worse.”

Paddy Ashdown died from bladder cancer in 2018 Credit: Reuters More

She added: “After some encouraging improvement in previous years, this stall is really worrying, and is compounded by the fact that the UK is already lagging behind the rates of many other European countries.”

The charity called on the government to publish detailed plans to grow the NHS cancer workforce “as a matter of urgency”.

There are around 10,200 new cases of bladder cancer in the UK each year, with 5,300 deaths, making it the 9th most common cause of death due to the disease, accounting for three per cent of cancer deaths.

The condition gained prominence last year after it was revealed the former Liberal Democrat leader Paddy Ashdown was suffering from it.

He died in December.

Last month scientists reported successfully using a chemical found in breast milk to break up tumours in patients with hard-to-treat bladder cancer.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS medical director said: “The cancer survival rate for adults in England is at an all time high, while children’s survival is also on the rise, thanks to greater awareness, better access to tests and more life saving NHS treatments, all of which we will ramp up through the NHS Long Term Plan, with plans to offer every child with cancer a genetic test and world-leading treatments like proton beam therapy for rare tumours now available.”