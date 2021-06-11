Bladen County Sheriff's Office issues warrants for stolen lottery tickets

Jun. 11—ELIZABETHTOWN — Warrants for two Robeson County men have been issued by the Bladen County Sheriff's Office in relation to the theft of lottery tickets.

Warrants were issued for Richard Lee Williams, 26, of Pembroke, and Dock Ebrasket McKiver, 21, of Lumberton, for felony larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny, according to the BCSO. The tickets were stolen May 30 from the Highway 41 Grocery and Grill.

The two men also are wanted for the felony larceny of lottery tickets that occurred at the SunDew Convenience Store in Bladenboro on Tuesday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about the larcenies or the location of the suspects is asked to contact Bladenboro Police Chief Will Howell at 910-874-2422 or the Bladen County Sheriff's Office at 910-862-6960 or 911.