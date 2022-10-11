Bladensburg police corporal accused of sex assault of child gets probation, sex offender registration in Baltimore County plea

A Bladensburg police corporal entered an Alford plea Tuesday to criminal charges including a misdemeanor sex offense that will require him to register as a sex offender.

LoQune Lee Brown, 36, faced nine criminal charges in Baltimore County Circuit Court stemming from interactions with a child at family gatherings on two occasions in 2020. The charges ranged from second-degree assault to sexual abuse of a minor.

He entered his Alford plea to two counts, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sexual offense, both of which are misdemeanors. An Alford plea means Brown maintained his innocence but acknowledged that there could be sufficient evidence for a conviction.

Under the terms of his plea, as discussed in court Tuesday, Brown will not face any additional incarceration, but will be on five years’ supervised probation and required to register as a sex offender for 15 years. He was ordered not to have any contact with the victim or her family.

Brown, who was present in court, declined to speak.

Stacy Ann Amparo, from the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office, said the state agreed with the plea to spare the victim from having to relive the events in a trial.

Amparo described that the victim, who was 12 years old when she reported the incidents, told police that Brown had groped her at two different gatherings, one in the summer of 2020 and the second that November.

Afterward, the two communicated on Instagram and the victim asked why he did it, according to Amparo’s recitation of facts in court. Brown responded, in part, “Thought you would like it.” When the victim said she was 12 years old and asked why she’d like it, he said, “Idk sry,” adding, “won’t happen again,” the prosecutor said.

A family member who provided a victim impact statement to the court on behalf of the victim’s family said Brown had stolen the child’s innocence. They described the family as feeling “betrayed” by someone they’d trusted, “whose very profession was to serve and protect.”

Brown worked for eight years at the Bladensburg Police Department in Prince George’s County, but was placed on administrative leave by the agency when it was notified of Baltimore County’s investigation. The chief said at the time of his charges that the allegation was “extremely disturbing.”

Asked about Brown’s employment status, a Bladensburg Police spokeswoman provided a statement from police Chief Tyrone Collington.

“The status of his criminal case has not been confirmed,” Collington said in the statement. “Once it is confirmed, a determination of his employment will be made and the appropriate steps will be taken.”

Brown’s attorney, Jeremy Eldridge, said Tuesday in court that Brown would “not be able to return” to his employment as a police officer. Eldridge said Brown had also been a volunteer firefighter in Woodlawn.