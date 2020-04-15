Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2020

PANAMA CITY, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. ("Bladex" or the "Bank"), announced today its Board of Directors' approval of a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.25 per share corresponding to the first quarter of 2020.

Mr. Jorge Salas, Bladex's Chief Executive Officer stated the following: "With this dividend, our Board sends a message of confidence and reassurance of the Bank´s solid financial position. We believe that strong levels of capitalization, coupled with ample and prudent liquidity management and sound asset quality, represent key foundations for the business we operate, in the context of the unprecedented global impact of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. At the same time, under the current market conditions, we have taken prudent measures in managing the Bank, including the Board's decision to decrease the dividend for the first quarter of 2020 by 35%, which still represents a 54% payout with respect to quarterly earnings, and continues to offer an attractive return supporting the long-term interests of our shareholders."

The cash dividend is payable May 13, 2020 to the Bank's stockholders as of April 27, 2020 record date.

As of March 31, 2020, Bladex had 39,614,065.73 shares outstanding of all classes.

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing of its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries, commercial banks and financial institutions, and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

For further information on Bladex, please access its website at www.bladex.com or contact:

Monica Cosulich - SVP, Finance and Investor Relations

E-mail address: ir@bladex.com. Tel.: (+507) 210-8563

Head Office Address: Torre V, Business Park, Ave. La Rotonda, Urb. Costa del Este,

Panama, Republic of Panama

