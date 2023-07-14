Blaine man arrested on kidnapping and vehicle theft charges, Sheriff’s Office says

Whatcom County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Thursday in Blaine who allegedly stole a vehicle with a juvenile in it, ditched the vehicle and then attempted to steal another one.

The man, later identified as Travis Kay Parke, 31, allegedly stole a vehicle about 3:45 p.m. with a juvenile in the front seat, drove it for several blocks and then left on foot, according to Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Deb Slater.

The gender and age of the juvenile was not disclosed.

Soon after, another caller reported to police that a man was allegedly trying to enter his vehicle but then fled on foot. A witness who was in the area followed the suspect as he ran northbound on Blaine Road until deputies arrived, Slater said.

Based on the description the witnesses provided of the suspect, and the close time and proximity of the two alleged incidents, deputies established probable cause for Parke’s arrest.

He was arrested at a residence on Hall Road for theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree attempted vehicle prowl and second-degree kidnapping.

Parke is in custody at the Whatcom County Jail.

His first court appearance will be at Whatcom County Superior Court at 3 p.m. Friday where his bail and arraignment date will be determined.