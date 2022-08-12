Blaine man charged with shooting at motorcyclists, ramming pursuing deputy’s squad car

A 21-year-old Blaine motorist fired shots at three motorcyclists on Wednesday afternoon in Ham Lake, then eluded pursuing law enforcement for several miles by driving the wrong way on two highways and ramming a deputy’s squad car, charges allege.

Carson Thomas McCoy was arrested after crashing into trees in a park in Blaine. His passenger was taken to a local hospital after she sustained minor injuries. The motorcyclists and deputy were not injured.

McCoy was charged Thursday in Anoka County District Court with second-degree assault and fleeing police in a motor vehicle. He remained jailed Friday in lieu of $300,000 bail.

Shortly after 1:45 p.m., Anoka County sheriff’s office deputies responded to reports that the driver of a black BMW sedan shot at three motorcyclists on Lexington Avenue near Constance Boulevard.

A deputy spoke with the motorcyclists — two men, ages 29 and 28, and a 28-year-old woman — who said they had been stopped at a red light on Crosstown Boulevard at Lexington Avenue Northeast. They said when the light turned green, the driver of the BMW ran the red light at a high rate of speed and almost hit them.

They told the deputy they followed the car on Lexington Avenue and eventually got in front of it and began yelling at the driver, according to charges and incident reports. They said the driver, who was later identified as McCoy, sped around them and fired a handgun out of the sunroof, then more rounds through the driver’s side window. Four casings were found in the area, according to authorities.

Deputies and Blaine and Coon Rapids police officers responded to locate the car. It was spotted traveling on U.S. Highway 10 in Blaine and officers began chase. At one point, McCoy drove the wrong way on U.S. Highway 10, charges say.

The pursuit continued onto Minnesota Highway 65, where McCoy again drove in the wrong direction. He then drove in the grass near a Kwik Trip, losing officers.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a deputy saw the car driving on the wrong side of the road on Van Buren Street. The deputy activated his squad’s emergency lights and tried to block the car. McCoy drove toward the deputy and rammed the squad and de drove into the yard of a home, charges say.

Story continues

The deputy followed McCoy onto 91st Avenue. McCoy slammed on the brakes before Jefferson Street, then accelerated and attempted to turn right, but lost control and crashed into trees in Aureila Park. He was arrested, and a gun was found in his car.

He was transported to the Anoka County Jail, where staff found what they believe to be fentanyl that had fallen out of his pants, according to charges.

