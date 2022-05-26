Blaine schools declared safe after student receives threats prompting lockdown

Blaine schools were declared safe at around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday after being placed under lockdown due to threats made to a student.

The Blaine police, including several law enforcement agencies, were called to investigate the threat as all schools are in close proximity.

Police said a student received a threat on their phone earlier in the day, and then toward the end of the school day, the student received additional threats from the same person who said they would be on campus soon.

Police said the texted threats indicated that a person was in the school with a weapon.

The schools were placed under lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

The school district reported at 3:09 p.m. that there were no injuries.

While officers were clearing buildings, some students in grades 6-12 were evacuated to the Boys and Girls Club and released to their families, according to a tweet from the school district.

All other students were moved to the stadium on campus to be reunited with their families and were released only after the schools were declared safe.

Officials with the Blaine School District said no threat or person of interest was identified.

Police are continuing to investigate who sent the threatening messages.

District officials announced Wednesday night that there would be no school on Thursday but students would be able to recover any personal items from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.







