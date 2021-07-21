Blaine teen shot Sunday in Fridley has died

Jul. 21—A Blaine teenager has died following a Sunday night shooting in Fridley.

Fridley police were called to Mercy Hospital Unity Campus at 7:05 p.m. Sunday after 15-year-old Anthony Joseph Rouse showed up with a gunshot wound, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Rouse was declared dead on Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said a 17-year-old male remained in custody Wednesday, suspected of shooting Rouse in the 6000 block of Main Street in Fridley.

Formal charges have not been announced.