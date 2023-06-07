Blaine woman accused of torturing 4 children charged with nearly a dozen felonies

The Blaine woman accused of torturing four children over several years has been officially charged with nearly a dozen felonies and is facing life in prison if convicted.

Tana Perkins Reneau, 51, was formally charged Tuesday in Whatcom County Superior Court with four counts of second-degree child assault (domestic violence); three counts of first-degree incest (domestic violence); one count of first-degree child rape (domestic violence); one count of second-degree child rape (domestic violence); one count of third-degree child rape (domestic violence), and one count of second-degree assault (domestic violence), all related to the years-long physical and sexual abuse of four children, according to court records.

Each of the 11 felony charges includes at least three aggravating factors that would allow prosecutors to seek an exceptional prison sentence for Reneau above the standard range for her crimes.

For each of the felony charges Reneau is facing, prosecutors allege that Reneau’s conduct during the crimes manifested deliberate cruelty to the victims, that the crimes involved domestic violence and that the crimes were part of “an ongoing pattern of psychological, physical, or sexual abuse of a victim or multiple victims manifested by multiple incidents over a prolonged period of time,” the court documents state.

Each of the assault charges state that Reneau intentionally assaulted the four children, which caused bodily harm greater than transient pain or minor temporary marks, to each of the children. The charges also include allegations that Reneau had previously engaged in a pattern or practice of either assaulting the children creating bodily harm greater than transient pain or minor marks, or that the children were caused physical pain or agony “that is equivalent to that produced by torture,” the documents state.

Tana Perkins Reneau

The abuse of the children is alleged to have occurred from January 2020 through May 2023, according to court records.

Reneau has six children, four of whom are adopted.

Reneau, who is a former teacher and current candidate for the Blaine School Board, is currently incarcerated in the downtown Whatcom County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail, jail records show.

Her arraignment is scheduled for June 16.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

WWU Survivor Advocacy Services at the Counseling & Wellness Center: 360-650-7982 or https://cwc.wwu.edu/survivorservices.

Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.