Blaine woman arrested for allegedly hitting sheriff deputy’s car in stolen vehicle

A 27-year-old Blaine woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly hit a law enforcement vehicle while driving a stolen car.

Jessica Aiyana Shockey was arrested April 14 on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault, attempting to elude a police vehicle and third-degree possession of stolen property, according to a Friday, April 15, news release from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, sheriff’s deputies were called to the report of a stolen vehicle traveling in the area of Henry Road and Kickerville Road, near Lake Terrell, west of Ferndale.

While the vehicle was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Slater Road and Haxton Way, sheriff’s deputies attempted to contact the driver. Instead, the driver of the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, hit a deputy’s patrol car head-on, according to the news release.

The driver, who was later identified as Shockey, then backed up and hit the deputy’s car a second time before fleeing northbound on Haxton Way, the release states.

Sheriff’s deputies followed with lights and sirens, but the driver kept going, traveling 40-50 mph, according to the release.

Spike strips were deployed and the vehicle was stopped using a pursuit intervention technique maneuver by deputies in a Ferndale neighborhood, the release states.

One deputy suffered minor injuries, according to the release.