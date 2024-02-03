Blaine woman charged with sexually assaulting youth hockey players at Roseville hotel

A 38-year-old Blaine woman was charged Friday with criminal sexual conduct after allegedly having sexual contact with juvenile boys in town last month for a hockey tournament.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office charged Allison Leigh Schardin with one count each of criminal sexual assault in the third and fourth degree. Both charges involve two 15-year-old boys.

According to the criminal complaint, the contact occurred when Schardin and her family were taking a “staycation” at a Roseville hotel in the 2500 block of Cleveland Avenue North. Team members from a boys hockey team were staying at the same hotel.

Schardin spoke with members of the team in the hotel’s pool area Jan. 14. She later messaged one of the boys on Snapchat and asked to go to his room, according to the charges.

At the room, Schardin asked the boys their ages and told them they were young enough to be her kids. She then had sexual contact with two of the boys, the charges state.

The two boys said they felt pressured and eventually told her she had to leave. She later showed up at one of their hockey games and texted the two boys after they returned home, according to the charges.

Schardin was arrested Thursday. She allegedly told investigators she kissed and had sexual contact with the boys, the charges say.

Her first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

