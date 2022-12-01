Blair County man arraigned on alleged assault of nurse at Windber hospital

Dec. 1—WINDBER — A Blair County man was arraigned Thursday, accused of assaulting a nurse at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, authorities said.

Windber Borough police charged Jacob William Matley, 19, of Bellwood, with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to the hospital at 11:11 p.m. Wednesday and met with emergency room staff. Hospital staff members were in the hallway attempting to control a screaming Matley as he attempted to punch a doctor.

Police said Matley fought with officers as they placed him in handcuffs.

Police learned that Matley had earlier punched a nurse, the affidavit said.

Mately also allegedly spit at an officer and shouted obscenities.

He was arraigned by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and released on $10,000 unsecured bond.