Blair County pair arrested for attempted homicide

Jul. 20—ALTOONA — A Blair County pair was taken into custody Monday on attempted homicide charges — a day after police said they ran down a man with a car.

State police said Caleb Lee Lanzendorfer, 30, of Roaring Spring, used his Kia sedan to strike and run over a 50-year-old Hollidaysburg man following an altercation on the 100 block of Huntingdon Pike in Frankstown Township.

Investigators were called to the scene at 8:21 p.m. and said they discovered that Lanzendorfer and passenger Teri Brantner, 39, of Hollidaysburg had fled the scene in a Kia.

But authorities said the State Police Fugitive Task Force took both individuals into custody in Breezewood, Bedford County, before 4 p.m. Monday.

The injured man was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment and an update on his condition has not been released.