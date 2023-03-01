Blair Goss Starts His New Firm, Goss Law

Blair Goss has just opened Goss Law, a new firm dedicated to providing clients with reliable and effective legal services.

Sacramento, CA

After working for almost 15 years in the criminal defense field, Blair Goss decided it was time to manage things the way he believed they should be and take all responsibility for all aspects of his cases. Blair claims he doesn't need a team working on his cases because he wants to make sure each client gets the individual attention they deserve.

This law firm's foundation revolves around the belief that having one skilled attorney focusing on every detail of a case can produce spectacular outcomes that huge firms simply can’t match.

Blair aims to work for fewer clients on fewer cases, as this will ensure he provides the most dedicated effort to every case, and now that he opened his own law firm, he can do that.

Goss Law - What Makes It Special?

One of the main things that stand out about this new law firm is its no-fees trial policy, which is rare among other criminal defense lawyers. Blair only goes to trial when there is no other option; in those cases, he offers the service without an extra charge.

This is a huge perk for his clients, and it lets the prosecutor know the level of commitment Blair has with each case. Prosecutors know Blair treats his clients as fairly as possible, and he is willing to go to trial no matter if the client can afford it or not.

Most attorneys might attempt to get their clients to take a bad deal before going to trial, but this law firm won't do that, as its main purpose is to defend its clients until the end.

Moreover, another perk of Goss Law Firm is that it focuses on criminal defense, unlike many lawyers who try to take care of all sorts of cases but don't have a specialty they excel at. Exclusively working in criminal defense gives Blair Goss an advantage in understanding the relevant legal framework and figuring out how to effectively assist those charged with a criminal offense.

The final perk that differentiates Goss Law from other law firms is that Blair prosecutes his cases as quickly and efficiently as possible. Although some clients occasionally value having their case go as slowly as possible, most people want to see results, and they want them fast. This will avoid the stress and uncertainty of being charged with a criminal accusation. Therefore, all Goss Law clients can make sure they will go home as soon as possible.

Why Should People Trust Blair Goss?

Blair Goss has 15 years of experience in criminal defense, which has allowed him to learn and develop an efficient procedure that helps deal with these cases. He claims that every case has two main focuses. The first one is the legal case which is the one that requires the most effort.

This is the step in which he must examine all the evidence and create a solid defense considering all the potential turns the case can take. It also includes being one step ahead of the prosecutor and having a quick response for every aspect of the conversation. Moreover, he must also consider what to do if the case needs to go to trial.

Presenting the defendant as someone deserving of fair treatment and consideration is another crucial aspect of any case. Blair will persuade the prosecutor that their case lacks merit while reminding them why the client shouldn't be charged with a crime or have their punishment reduced. These two strategies are the key to success.

Also, Blair's whole service doesn't only focus on the outcome. He maintains good communication with his clients to keep them informed of the status of their cases and lessen the stress they might be going through at the moment.

Blair explains things to his customers as straightforwardly as possible so they know what they are dealing with and which strategies are being used to help them. This makes clients feel confident that their case is handled appropriately and that a professional is working hard to keep them out of trouble.

How Can Goss Law Help Sacramento's Community?

Goss Law aims to assist those going through what might be the worst experience of their lives. It is terrifying to be charged with a crime, to be arrested, and to deal with the criminal justice system. Luckily, Blair Goss is here to support his clients so they won't have to deal with it alone. He will help them rebuild their reputations and prevent the courts from seeing them as any other criminal who needs to be punished.

Those in these terrible situations can now see a way out. They can contact Goss Law, and Blair will surely give them a helping hand and get them out of the problem they're in.

Source Blair Goss

Release ID: 540832

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/blair-goss-starts-his-new-firm-goss-law-296126583

    (Reuters) - "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard Inc has been accused by a union of illegally firing two video game testers for using "strong language" in a protest of a new company policy that limits remote work. The Communication Workers of America (CWA) said it filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday seeking to have the workers reinstated. The case is the latest the union has brought to the labor board as part of a campaign to unionize the firm and its subsidiaries.