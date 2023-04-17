Blair tells DUP to 'get on and do it' and return to power sharing in Northern Ireland

Tony Blair speaks on the first day of a three-day conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, at Queen's University, in Belfast - NIALL CARSON/AFP

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) should get back to Stormont and accept Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, former prime minister Tony Blair said on Monday.

“You know in your heart of hearts what the right thing to do is and you should just get on and do it," Mr Blair said at a Queen’s University Belfast event with former US President Bill Clinton to mark 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement.

Hillary Clinton, Bertie Ahern, the ex Irish prime minister, and George Mitchell, the senator who helped broker the peace deal, also called for a return to power sharing on a day the architects of the 1998 agreement were reunited.

Former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams said unionism needed to “give itself a shake” to restore devolved government, which was created by the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago.

Mr Blair said: “We know the peace isn't perfect. We know the institutions have often been rocky and unstable as they are today. We know there's still a lot of distrust and mistrust between the communities.

"But we also know that Northern Ireland is a much better place than it was before the Good Friday Agreement.”

The DUP has boycotted the Northern Ireland Assembly for more than 14 months over the post-Brexit Irish Sea border, making it powerless to respond to issues with the NHS and cost of living crisis.

DUP ‘not satisfied’

The unionists are not satisfied with the new Windsor Framework deal agreed by Mr Sunak and the EU in February, because they don’t believe it does enough to protect Northern Ireland’s place in the UK.

“You can have whatever technical agreement you'd like but if the spirit is not sitting alongside, it will never work," Mr Blair said of the peace talks that largely ended 30 years of conflict.

Jonathan Powell, Mr Blair’s former chief of staff, said the current stalemate was caused by Brexit , which had put a “coach and horses” through Stormont.

"The DUP have not said no (to the Windsor Framework), they are still looking at it. Hopefully they will say yes and we will get the institutions up and running," he said.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the DUP, who faces tricky local elections next month, said he had a “useful exchange” with President Clinton, who said leaders had to “wing it” to win peace in 1998. But he refused a swift return to Stormont.

"Northern Ireland is a divided society. We must get the foundations right. Quick fixes without solid foundations will do a disservice to those trying to make the institutions work," he said.

Billions in US investment

Last week, US President Joe Biden used a Belfast speech to offer unionists the prospect of billions in US investment if they were to compromise and return to the Assembly.

Mrs Clinton, a former presidential candidate and Secretary of State, called on Northern Irish politicians to break the deadlock with the “the same spirit of unstoppable grit and resolve" that ended the Troubles.

She said the Windsor Agreement was “path forward” for Northern Ireland because the treaty grants the region unique dual access to both the UK and EU markets.

Mr Mitchell, 89, who chaired the Good Friday talks and travelled to Belfast despite battling leukaemia, called for compromise, courage and vision from Northern Ireland’s politicians.

“We need people who believe, who know, that the possible does exist within the impossible,” he warned, “Don’t let it slip away."

“Let's hope they [the DUP] listen to what George Mitchell said today, and listen to what we're saying, that we all just get back on the track,” said Mr Ahern, the former taoiseach.

"There's too many big things to be dealing with to be arguing about some detail that was caused over something or another, which I'm not sure what it is even."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Irish leader Leo Varadkar and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, are due to attend the conference later in the week.