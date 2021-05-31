Blair Underwood, wife Desiree DaCosta ending marriage

FILE - Desiree DaCosta, left, and Blair Underwood arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, salif., in this Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, file photo. Actor Blair Underwood and his wife, Desiree DaCosta, have announced they're ending their marriage after 27 years. In a joint statement posted to Instagram, the couple called their marriage “a beautiful journey" and praised their three children, ages 24, 22 and 19. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Actor Blair Underwood and his wife, Desiree DaCosta, have announced they're ending their marriage after 27 years.

In a joint statement posted to Instagram, the couple called their marriage “a beautiful journey" and praised their three children, ages 24, 22 and 19.

“After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago,” the statement said.

It continued: “Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us. We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so. We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately.”

Underwood, 56, first gained fame in the late '80s on the NBC drama “L.A. Law." He has received two Golden Globe nominations, for “L.A. Law” and “In Treatment,” and shared a Grammy for best spoken word album for “An Inconvenient Truth.”

Recommended Stories

  • Blair Underwood and wife call it quits after 27 years of marriage

    “It has truly been a beautiful journey,” Blair Underwood and Desiree DaCosta said in a joint statement about their divorce. Blair Underwood and his wife of 27 years are calling it quits. Underwood, 56, and Desiree DaCosta shared a joint statement to Instagram Sunday announcing their split and vowed to continue to put their kids’ “best interests” first, People reports.

  • He’s preachy and pretentious – but does Moby deserve to be the most hated man in pop?

    In the freezing gloom beneath a bridge in London’s King’s Cross Richard Melville Hall was looking for love. Or, failing that, sex. If it came to it, he’d probably have settled for a tear-streaked canoodle in the shadows. “Standing in the rain in King’s Cross at 1am, I realised that I could pay this beautiful woman to come back to my hotel,” the techno-pop vegan otherwise known as Moby would recall of the autumn 1999 incident, which followed a concert at the nearby Scala. “I was drunk and lonely and wanted to feel another person next to me.” Oh lordy. Moby shared the story in his 2019 memoir, Then It Fell Apart. The point of the anecdote was apparently to convey the depth of his loneliness at a time when his career was turning stratospheric thanks to his album Play. And yet the prostitute-under-the-bridge tale lands strangely. We’re supposed to empathise with Moby – the on-the-up pop star with a platter of hit singles (including the Twin Peaks-theme sampling Go). It appears not to enter his mind that our sympathies might lie with the prostitute ogled in the middle of the night by a furtive-looking bald man (the encounter ends with Moby spotted by someone from his record label and slinking away). Then It Fell Apart inflicted huge damage to Moby. Two years on, his reputation has yet to really recover. Undeterred he is back with an orchestral greatest hits collection, Reprise, and a new autobiographical film, Moby Doc.

  • A doctor's open apology to those fighting overweight and obesity

    Doctors have told people who are overweight to exercise more and eat less, when in fact their overweight may be due to genetic or other factors that exercise won't change. UConn Rudd Center for Food Policy & Obesity, CC BY-SAObesity has emerged as a significant risk factor for poor outcomes in patients infected with COVID-19. Based on how doctors and others in health care have previously treated patients with obesity or overweight conditions, my guess is that many will respond by declaring: “Well, it’s their own fault for being overweight!” In the spirit of recognizing that people who struggle with weight loss include our family and friends, let me propose a different sentiment. To those who we have shamed for having excess body weight and/or failing diets: “You were right, and we are sorry. After giving you undoable tasks, we ridiculed you. When you tried to tell us, we labeled you as weak and crazy. Because we didn’t understand what you were experiencing, we looked down on you. We had never felt it ourselves. We did not know. And for that, we apologize.” A nutritionist talks with a patient at an obesity clinic in Mulhouse, France. BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images ‘Fat shaming’ doesn’t work This is just one version of the apology we owe our fellow human beings whom we told to lose weight using diet and exercise. Then, when it didn’t work, we blamed them for our treatment plan failures and smothered their feedback with prejudice and persecution. As a physician and researcher, I have worked in this space for many years. I have witnessed firsthand the life-altering power of preexisting ideas, judgments and stereotypes. I have seen how unfounded, negative ideas are woven through virtually every interaction that those struggling with weight loss endure when seeking help. And there are tens of millions of them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies more than 70% of U.S. adults as overweight, and more than 40% as obese. Those numbers continue to climb, and even when some manage to lose weight, they almost always gain it back over time. Rash judgments To illustrate, imagine that I am your doctor. You have a body rash (which represents the condition of being overweight or obese), and you make an appointment with me to discuss a treatment plan. During your visit, my office staff uses stigmatizing language and nonverbal signals that make it clear we are annoyed at the idea of dealing with another rash person. We invoke a set of assumptions that dictate the tone of our relationship, including the notions that you are lazy or ignorant or both. You will sense my disgust, which will make you uncomfortable. Unfortunately, health care providers commonly treat patients who struggle with weight loss by assigning stereotypes, snap judgments and ingrained negative attributes – including laziness, noncompliance, weakness and dishonesty. After this uncomfortable exchange, I will prescribe a treatment program for your rash and explain that it’s quite straightforward and easy to use. I will point you to several resources with pictures of smiling people with beautiful skin who never had a rash to emphasize how wonderful your outcome will be. “It’s just a matter of sticking to it,” I will say. Back at home, you are excited to start treatment. However, you quickly realize that putting on the cream is unbearable. It burns; your arms and legs feel like they’re on fire shortly after you apply the treatment. You shower and wash off the cream. A dismal conversation After a few days, you try again. Same result. Your body will not accept the cream without intolerable burning and itching. You return to my office, and we have the following conversation: You: Doctor, I cannot stick to this plan. My body cannot tolerate the cream. Me: This is exactly why doctors do not want to deal with rash people. I’m giving you the treatment and you won’t stick to it. I put the cream on myself every morning without an issue. You: But you don’t have a rash! Putting this cream on when you have a rash is different than putting it on clear skin. I do want to get rid of my rash, but I cannot tolerate this cream. Me: If you don’t want to follow the treatment, that’s up to you. But it’s not the cream that needs changing. It is your attitude toward sticking with it. This exchange illustrates prejudical behavior, bias and a disconnect between a provider’s perceptions and a patient’s experience. New approaches are needed for those trying to lose weight. Jamie Grill/JGI via Getty Images Prejudice and bias For someone who wants to lose weight, the experience of a diet and exercise prescription is not the same as for a lean person on the same program. Perceiving another person’s experience as the same as one’s own when circumstances are different fuels prejudice and bias. That night, though, you can’t help but wonder: “Is something wrong with me? Maybe my genes or thyroid or something? The cream seems so fun and easy for everyone else.” At this point, the blame unconscionably lands on the patient. Despite an undeniable explosion of this rash, and abysmal treatment adherence rates while we have been touting the cream, we stubbornly maintain it works. If the rash is expanding, and hundreds of millions of people are failing treatment or relapsing every day, well – it’s their own fault! As time goes on, you feel increasingly discouraged and depressed because of this untenable situation. Frustration wears on your sense of optimism and chips away at your happy moments. You have this rash and you can’t tolerate the treatment plan, but no one believes you. They judge you, and say you choose not to use the cream because you lack willpower and resolve. You overhear their conversations: “It’s her own fault,” they say. “If that were me, I would just use the d#$% cream.” This is the very definition of prejudice: an opinion, often negative, directed toward someone and related to something that the individual does not control. Although it has been extensively demonstrated that the causes for overweight and obesity are multifactorial, the myth that it’s the patient’s fault is still widely accepted. This perception of controllability leads to the assignment of derogatory stigma. A setup for failure That evening you sit alone. You think there’s not a single person on the planet who believes your body won’t tolerate this treatment. Society believes you brought this on yourself to begin with; there doesn’t seem to be a way out. We have driven those with overweight and obesity conditions to this place far too many times. We have set them up to take the fall for our failed treatment approaches. When they came to us with the truth about tolerability, we loudly discredited them and said they were mentally weak, noncompliant or lazy. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] So where do we go from here? If we agree to stop stigmatizing, stereotyping and blaming patients for our treatment failures, and we accept that our current nonsurgical paradigm is ineffective – what takes its place? For starters, we need a new approach, founded on respect and dignity for patients. A fresh lens of acceptance and suspended judgment will allow us to shift our focus toward treatments for the body, rather than “mind over matter,” which is a concept we use for no other medical condition. A perspective based in objectivity and equality will allow caregivers to escape the antiquated blaming approach and perceive those with overweight or obese conditions in the same light as those with other diseases. Only then will we finally shift the paradigm.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: J. David Prologo, Emory University. Read more:Here’s why we crave food even when we’re not hungryVegetarian and vegan diet: five things for over-65s to consider when switching to a plant-based diet8 simple strategies to fuel your body during a pandemic J. David Prologo does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • 'Time has come' for pandemic treaty as part of bold reforms - WHO's Tedros

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) called on Monday for launching negotiations this year on an international treaty to boost pandemic preparedness, as part of sweeping reforms envisioned by member states. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told its annual ministerial assembly that the U.N. agency faced a "serious challenge" to maintain its COVID-19 response at the current level and required sustainable and flexible funding. The ministers from the WHO's 194 member states are to meet from Nov. 29 to decide whether to launch negotiations on the pandemic treaty.

  • David Beckham Hugs Son Cruz as the Duo Prepare to Grill Together at Home: ‘No Better Place'

    David Beckham shares daughter Harper, 9, and sons Cruz, 16, Romeo, 18, and Brooklyn 22, with his wife Victoria Beckham

  • Mississippi reckons with ending pay boost for the unemployed

    Katrina Folks says she has tried everything she can think of to find work since losing her job in September because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced May 10 that Mississippi will opt out of the $300-a-week federal supplement for people who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other programs that offered extended support for the unemployed. At least 24 Republican-led states in the U.S. have now decided to end federal unemployment benefits early, months before they were set to expire in September 2021.

  • It's about to get a little easier to trade Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson

    To be clear, no deal for either player is imminent. But if one was, NFL teams will soon be allowed to split the cap hits.

  • Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Celebrates Son Angelo's Second Birthday with Pizza Party: 'So Blessed'

    "You complete our little family," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wrote of her 2-year-old son Angelo James

  • Jimmy Stewart and George C. Scott faced off in one of film’s greatest courtroom dramas

    Watch This offers movie recommendations inspired by new releases, premieres, current events, or occasionally just our own inscrutable whims. This week: Courtroom dramas.

  • On the COVID Front Lines, When Not Getting Belly Rubs

    BANGKOK — Bobby was a good boy. So was Bravo. Angel was a good girl, and when she sat, furry hindquarters sliding a little on the tile floor, she raised a paw for emphasis, as if to say, it’s this cotton ball that my keen nose has identified, the one that smells like COVID-19. The three Labradors, operating out of a university clinic in Bangkok, are part of a global corps of dogs being trained to sniff out COVID-19 in people. Preliminary studies, conducted in multiple countries, suggest that their detection rate may surpass that of the rapid antigen testing often used in airports and other public places. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “For dogs, the smell is obvious, just like grilled meat for us,” said Dr. Kaywalee Chatdarong, deputy dean of research and innovation for the faculty of veterinary science at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok. The hope is that dogs can be deployed in crowded public spaces, like stadiums or transportation hubs, to identify people carrying the virus. Their skills are being developed in Thailand, France, Britain, Chile, Australia, Belgium and Germany, among other countries. They have patrolled airports in Finland, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates, and private companies have used them at American sporting events. Angel, a pale blonde with incipient jowls and a fondness for crunching plastic bottles, is the star of the pack at Chulalongkorn University. But as a group, the dogs being trained in Thailand — Angel, Bobby, Bravo and three others, Apollo, Tiger and Nasa — accurately detected the virus 96.2% of the time in controlled settings, according to university researchers. Studies in Germany and the United Arab Emirates had lower but still impressive results. Sniffer dogs work faster and far more cheaply than polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing, their proponents say. An intake of air through their sensitive snouts is enough to identify within a second the volatile organic compound or mixture of compounds that are produced when a person with COVID-19 sheds damaged cells, researchers say. “PCR tests are not immediate, and there are false negative results, while we know that dogs can detect COVID in its incubation phase,” said Anne-Lise Chaber, an interdisciplinary health expert at the School of Animal and Veterinary Sciences at the University of Adelaide in Australia who has been working for six months with 15 COVID-sniffing dogs. Some methods of detection, like temperature screening, cannot identify infected people who have no symptoms. But dogs can, because the infected lungs and trachea produce a trademark scent. And dogs need fewer molecules to nose out COVID than are required for PCR testing, Thai researchers said. The Thai Labradors are part of a research project run jointly by Chulalongkorn University and Chevron. The oil company had previously used dogs to test its offshore employees for illegal drug use, and a Thai manager wondered whether the animals could do the same with the coronavirus. A dog’s ability to sniff out COVID-19 is, in theory, no different from its prowess in detecting narcotics, explosives or a Scooby snack hidden in a pocket. The six dogs were assigned six handlers, who exposed them to sweat-stained cotton balls from the socks and armpits of COVID-positive individuals. Researchers say the risks to the dogs are low: The coronavirus is not known to be easily transmissible through perspiration, a plentiful commodity in tropical Thailand. Instead, the main transmission route appears to be respiratory droplets. On rare occasions, pet cats and dogs in close contact with infected humans have tested positive for the virus, as have populations of minks and other mammals. (There are no proven cases, however, of household pets passing the virus to humans.) Within a couple months of training, at about 600 sniffs per day, the Thai dogs were sitting obediently whenever they sensed the cellular byproducts of COVID-19 on cotton balls, which researchers placed at nose height on a carousel-like contraption. Dogs, whose wet snouts have up to 300 million olfactory receptors compared to roughly 6 million for humans, can be trained to memorize about 10 smell patterns for a specific compound, Kaywalee said. Dogs can also smell through another organ nestled between their noses and mouths. Some research has suggested that dogs of various breeds may be able to detect diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, malaria and certain cancers — that is, the volatile organic compounds or bodily fluids associated with them. Labradors are among the smartest breeds, said Lertchai Chaumrattanakul, who leads Chevron’s part of the dog project. They are affable, too, making them the ideal doggy detector: engaged and eager. Lertchai noted that Labradors are expensive, about $2,000 each in Thailand. But the cotton swabs and other basic equipment for canine testing work out to about 75 cents per sample. That is much cheaper than what is needed for other types of rapid screening. Last week, Singapore announced that it was provisionally approving a kind of breathalyzer to test for COVID-19. Three of the Thai Labradors are stationed in the country’s deep south, near the border with Malaysia, where the Ministry of Public Health says dangerous COVID-19 variants have entered Thailand. The other three were moved in recent weeks to the ninth floor of Chulalongkorn’s veterinary faculty’s building in Bangkok, where they live in former student dormitories. There is artificial turf on the roof for quick pit stops, and the dogs get a daily romp on a university soccer field. Their rooms are air-conditioned. For a couple hours in the morning and afternoon, the retrievers take turns obligingly pacing up and down a room set up with metal arms that dangle sweat samples. Walking past, they sniff-snuffle up to 10 times a second, as dogs are wont to do. (Humans tend to manage only a single inhalation every second or so.) Then they retire to their living quarters for a nap and occasional belly rub. “Their lives are good, better than many humans,” said Thawatchai Promchot, Angel’s handler, who worked as a Chevron supplier before diverting into animal health screening. Thawatchai said he grew up with 12 dogs in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, where the family pets snoozed in the garden and sought shade under trees. They did not enjoy air-conditioning. The Bangkok-based dogs are now screening sweat samples from Thais who cannot easily reach COVID testing sites, such as the elderly or the bedridden. The dogs’ minders are working to set up a program with the city’s prisons, where thousands of inmates have been diagnosed with COVID. Thailand is suffering its worst outbreak of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Clusters are proliferating in prisons, construction camps and other cramped quarters. Vaccines are in short supply, and less than 2% of the population has been inoculated. Researchers at Chulalongkorn have designed a mobile unit that they plan to drive to possible COVID hot spots, so that dogs can pinpoint areas that need mass testing. There are still many questions about using dogs to detect the virus. What do vaccinated people smell like? How easy will it be to train a large pack of COVID-sniffing dogs around the world? What if people being tested by a canine nose are not that sweaty? What if a dog gets COVID-19 and loses its sense of smell? Still, Lertchai said he thought that virus-detecting dogs would be a boon, particularly in countries that do not have the resources for more expensive testing. “COVID isn’t going away, and there will be new variants,” he said. “Dogs want to be helpful, so let’s use them.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • China allows couples to have three children in major policy shift

    China announced on Monday that it would allow all couples to have up to three children as it grapples with an ageing population. The shift comes just three weeks after data showed a dramatic decline in China’s population growth, increasing fears about a looming demographic crisis in the nation of 1.4 billion. All couples have been allowed to have two children since 2016, when the government loosened its decades-old one-child policy. But after a rise in the number of births in 2016, the number of newborns has fallen every year since. Chinese say they are put off by the high costs of bringing up a child, as well as the rising costs of housing, healthcare and education. Pregnant women complain that employers discriminate against them, including demoting them, forcing them to resign or reducing their salary. Officials worry about a drop in marriages, a rise in divorces, and a continuing fall in the number of women of childbearing age. The three-child policy change was approved during a Communist Party Politburo meeting on Monday chaired by President Xi Jinping, the official Xinhua News Agency announced. “China will introduce major policies and measures to actively deal with the ageing population,” it said. Party leaders “pointed out that further optimising the fertility policy, implementing the policy of one couple can have three children and supporting measures are conducive to improving China’s population structure,” Xinhua said. It did not say when the change would take effect. Without giving details, Xinhua also said authorities would “strengthen guidance on marriage and family values among young people of marriageable age”, “improve the maternity leave and maternity insurance systems” and “strengthen tax and housing support policies.” Data from a once-in-a-decade census released earlier this month showed population growth slipping to a record low in the 10 years to 2020. Annual growth averaged just 0.53 per cent over the past decade, the slowest rate since 1953. At the same time, the number of over-65s grew and the number of people of working age shrank, adding to strains on the economy and society of the world’s most populous country. The public reaction online after the announcement suggested a lack of enthusiasm for having three children. “I suggest you first solve the basic maternity leave and workplace injustices that women have to face when they give birth before encouraging them to have children,” said one comment with more than 80,000 likes under Xinhua’s official Sina Weibo account. Another popular comment read: “If an only child marries another only child, they need to look after four elders and three children (and work long days). Even donkeys are not used like that!” A poll on Weibo shared by Xinhua asking readers their reaction to the news later appeared to have been deleted after over 25,000 responded that they would not consider having three children. The Communist Party brought in its one-child policy in 1979 as a temporary measure to deal with a then-surging population. But it lasted for more than a generation. The policy was enforced by forced abortions and fines, and blamed for a skewed sex ratio where men and boys outnumber women and girls. The government credits the one-child policy with preventing 400 million births and helping lift numerous families out of poverty. But many demographers argue that China’s birth rate would have fallen anyway as its economy developed and education levels rose. Additional reporting by Wen Xu

  • Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union share pics from Zaya's roller skating birthday party

    Zaya Wade's 14th birthday party was pure joy!

  • Courteney Cox, Ed Sheeran Recreate Classic ‘Friends’ Ross And Monica Dance Routine

    Courteney Cox might have found her real-life Ross. The Friends star pricelessly recreated her famous dance “routine” with singer Ed Sheeran on Instagram. For the uninitiated out there, “the routine” was a dance number Ross (David Schwimmer) and his sister Monica (Cox) performed in an episode on season 6, “The One With The Routine.” In […]

  • Beto O'Rourke breaks down how Republican election laws in Texas are designed to suppress Black and Latino votes

    Texas Democrat explains how bill in Texas is going to reduce suffrage across Texas in already underrepresented communities

  • Miami club shooting: 100 bullets unleashed on crowd standing outside birthday party concert

    ‘This is targeted. This is definitely not random,’ Ramirez said

  • Tarzan actor and Christian diet guru among victims of Tennessee plane crash

    Joe Lara played the role of Tarzan in a television series in the mid-1990s

  • Driver killed, passenger injured when SUV slams house

    One person was killed and another seriously injured when an SUV crashed into a building in Everett.

  • NASCAR owner Rick Hendrick once tried to hire Richard Petty. Now he has passed him.

    Hendrick Motorsports won its 269th NASCAR Cup race Sunday at the Coke 600, surpassing Petty Enterprises

  • 3 dead in triple shooting in Baltimore on Memorial Day

    Police said three men are dead after a shooting on Spaulding Avenue in the Park Heights neighborhood. Two men died at the scene and a third was taken to a hospital, where he later died. During a news conference at the scene late Monday night, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the victims appeared to have been in a gun battle that spanned three city blocks with people shooting at each other. What's even more troubling is that this is one of three areas that officers were patrolling while working overtime this holiday weekend.

  • Dog walker finds body in South Boston

    Police homicide detectives are investigating Monday after a body was found by a dog walker in South Boston.