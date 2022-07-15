Blairstown 40-year cold case solved: 'Princess Doe,' accused killer ID'd by authorities

Advances in DNA technology helped investigators solve the 40-year-old cold case of an unidentified teen girl affectionately known as "Princess Doe" who was found bludgeoned to death in a Warren County cemetery.

The girl, whose badly beaten body was found on July 15, 1982 by workers of the Cedar Ridge Cemetery in Blairstown, was Dawn Olanick, 17, of the West Babylon and Bohemia areas of Long Island, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said during a news conference in the township on Friday morning.

In addition to announcing the identity of Blairstown's beloved princess — the community raised funds to bury her in the cemetery and honored her life over the years — authorities also announced charges against her alleged killer. Arthur Kinlaw, 68, who is already serving a 20-year-to-life sentence in Sullivan County, New York, for the murder of another woman, was charged with first-degree murder. The young woman was identified as a "Jane Doe."

Kinlaw had in 2005 confessed in writing to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office he killed Princess Doe, Pfeiffer revealed Friday. But officials needed to positively identify her before having a solid case, he said.

Investigators believe Kinlaw tried to lure Olanick into prostitution, but when she refused, he drove her to New Jersey and killed her. It is believed the spot Kinlaw chose in Blairstown, just off Route 94, was random. Olanick's brother said his sister, who had just finished her junior year in high school, was told to leave her mother's residence in 1982, police said Friday.

Pfeiffer said that while the case remained unsolved and detectives came and went, the teen was "never forgotten" and the community accepted her as their own. But advances in DNA led to a break in the case in February of this year with scientists able to use degraded DNA samples from "Princess Doe" that enabled genealogists to find her family.

"DNA technology and genetic genealogy have made what was impossible possible," Pfeiffer said. "Without that technology we would have never identified 'Princess Doe' in this situation."

Princess Doe's body had been exhumed and DNA had been obtained over the years, but it wasn't until this year that the lab Astrea Forensics was able to develop a profile using degraded DNA. The results were forwarded to Innovative Forensic Investigations, which examined genealogy information. Family members provided samples, which confirmed Olanick's identity.

She was positively identified by the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification on April 29.

New Jersey acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin, who was present at Friday's conference, said the closure of "Princess Doe's" case highlights the critical importance of cold case work.

"It underscores that in New Jersey, there is no time limit for justice," he said. "We don't put cases away and forget about them."

Authorities suspected "Princess Doe" was killed two days before she was found. Her skull had been fractured in multiple locations, potentially from a bat or iron tool, and her body was starting to decompose from the July heat, making it difficult to identify her.

The case of "Princess Doe" captured national media attention at that time and was featured on an HBO special in 1983. The case also led to changes in how missing persons were identified, culminating in "Princess Doe" becoming the first name to be entered into the FBI's National Crime Identification Center database on June 30, 1983.

Her moniker came from retired Blairstown Police Lt. Eric Kranz who, according to New Jersey Herald archives, said the young woman was "probably someone's princess" at one time in her life. Kranz, who was the first officer to arrive on scene and the lead investigator, was present during Friday's hearing.

Kranz and retired Warren County Prosecutor's Office Lt. Stephen Speirs told the New Jersey Herald in 2019 they believed Princess Doe had somehow been displaced by her family. DNA testing had suggested she may have lived in Arizona, which was not mentioned Friday, and then on Long Island, Speirs said. He also said Kinlaw, who he identified as a Long Island pimp, was on the list of suspects.

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: NJ cold case solved: Blairstown's 'Princess Doe,' accused killer ID'd