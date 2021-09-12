Blairsville-area woman held in boyfriend's shooting death

Sep. 12—A Blairsville-area woman was jailed without bail Saturday in the Indiana County Jail on charges of stemming from the Friday evening shooting death of her boyfriend.

State Police from Indiana County say Matraca Lynn Vrana, 28, was arraigned Saturday afternoon before District Magisterial Judge Christopher Welch on charges of voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and firing a firearm into an occupied structure in the shooting death of her 27 year-old boyfriend at the apartment they shared at 50 Barnview Circle in Burrell Township.

State Police were still withholding the man's name Sunday morning, pending notification of next of kin.

Police were called to the scene at about 8 p.m. Friday to investigate reports of a shooting. They said the victim, suffered a gunshot wound to the head in what they characterized as a domestic dispute. He was taken to the Indiana Regional Medical Center, where he died.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 20.

No additional information was immediately available.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 724-850-1209, derdley@triblive.com or via Twitter .