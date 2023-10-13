Blairsville Borough police asking for public’s help to find driver involved in hit-and-run

The Blairsville Borough Police Department is looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that happened Thursday.

According to Blairsville police, the accident happened at the Sheetz on East Market Street at around 12:40 p.m.

A silver sedan hit the back of a car, causing minor damage.

One of the people in the car told officers that the driver spoke to her after the altercation but left the scene when she said she was notifying the police.

No one was hurt in the crash and the department is reviewing security camera footage, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Blairsville Borough police at (724) 459-7555.

