Blairsville carjacking suspect sought in connection with Greensburg vehicle theft

Jul. 13—A man being sought by state police in connection with a Blairsville carjacking Wednesday also is wanted by Greensburg Police in connection with a vehicle theft two days earlier.

State police identified the suspect as Michael. A Whitfield, 35. He also is identified in court filings as Michael A. Bronson-Whitfield. Police said his last known address is in Greensburg.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Whitfield on charges of attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, robbery and related offenses in connection with the Blairsville attack of a woman who was leaving work at an assisted living facility. Police believe he is responsible for a string of burglaries in Derry Township, where he is also accused of stealing a pickup, though no charges had been filed Thursday morning.

Trooper Tristan Tappe said the suspect's whereabouts are unknown. Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward.

Court records indicate Bronson-Whitfield was released from the Westmoreland County Prison on Friday after posting $10,000 bail in a drug case filed by Monessen Police. He had been incarcerated since June 16 on those charges which stem from an August 2022 incident. Bronson-Whitfield listed a Greensburg address in that case.

According to court papers, he spent Sunday night in Greensburg. The following afternoon, city police said he took a white Ford Victoria from a parking area on Harvey Avenue. The car belonged to the person with whom Whitfield-Bronson was staying, police said.

Bronson-Whitfield, who provided a Belle Vernon address, is charged with receiving stolen property, theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

By 6 a.m. Wednesday, the suspect was in Blairsville. He targeted the woman, who is in her 60s, as she left work at Keeper of the Flame assisted living facility. Whitfield used a weapon to attack the woman, who was hospitalized for treatment of cuts, police said.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers indicated Wednesday evening that a 9-year-old child was with her at the time, but Tappe declined to address that during a news conference.

Whitfield is accused of stealing her car and driving south on Route 217 to Derry Township. Police said he tried unsuccessfully to break into Mugs Tavern and Lees Ice Cream, both on Route 217 in Derry Township. He stole some items from Kettle Dad BBQ food truck, possibly cash, and took a 2003 Ford F-250 from a nearby trucking company.

He was last seen heading south on Route 217 at 6:38 a.m. Anyone with information can call Indiana state police at 724-357-1960 or 911.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .