Blairsville man accused of robbing service station, assaulting clerk

Jan. 7—A Blairsville man was is accused by state police in Indiana of robbing a service station in Armagh early Friday and assaulting the clerk.

Nicholas R. Empfield, 27, was arrested and ordered held in the Indiana County Jail after failing to post $150,000 bond, according to court dockets.

Troopers were called to the One-Stop service station at 90 Indiana St., just off Route 22, at 6:18 a.m. for a report of a robbery.

Trooper Clifford Greenfield said troopers were told Empfield had entered the store, demanded money and assaulted the female clerk.

Greenfield said troopers were told Empfield forcibly pushed the clerk to the floor, causing her to strike her head on a counter as she fell.

Empfield fled the store with $1,892, according to police.

Troopers said the clerk knew Empfield and was able to identify him. He was arrested at a home in nearby West Wheatfield Township.

The clerk was treated at the scene by paramedics before seeking additional medical treatment.

Empfield is charged with aggravated assault, harassment, receiving stolen property, robbery, simple assault and theft.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 19.

