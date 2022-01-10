Blairsville man arrested, accused of robbing One-Stop service station in Armagh

Jan. 10—ARMAGH, Pa. — A Blairsville man is in jail, accused of robbing a service station in Armagh Borough on Friday and assaulting an employee, authorities said.

State police in Indiana said Nicholas R. Empfield, 27, entered the One-Stop service station on Indiana Street at 6:05 a.m.

Empfield allegedly demanded money and assaulted the female employee. He shoved her to the ground, causing her to strike her head on the countertop, troopers said.

Empfield allegedly stepped over the woman, ran around the counter, opened a PA Lottery cash drawer and made off with $1,892 in cash.

The woman was treated at the scene for a head injury and later sought medical attention.

Troopers later found Empfield at his West Wheatfield Township home.

Empfield was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and harassment.

Empfield was arraigned by District Judge Robert Bell Sr., of Blairsville, and sent to Indiana County Jail after failing to post $150,000 bond.