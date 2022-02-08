Blake Crews: Family, police still searching for answers in Henderson man's unsolved death

HENDERSON, Ky. – A YouTube video posted at the end of January has sparked renewed public interest in the unsolved murder of Blake Crews, a 20-year-old Henderson native who was shot to death in 2015.

The video, which had 11,000 views as of Monday on a channel with more than 161,000 subscribers, provides a detailed overview of the cold case and urges anyone with information to come forward.

"I am thrilled the video was made," said Blake's mother, Donna Crews. "My greatest hope is for someone to see it and either call or have the courage and heart to step up and tell the truth. Seven years is a long time for us to wait."

The case

On Jan. 17, 2015, Kentucky State Police responded to a burglary call at a home on Fairmont Avenue where Crews had been housesitting.

When law enforcement arrived, the college student was found dead, with multiple gunshot wounds to the face.

Less than a month after the homicide, six Henderson men were charged with failure to report the death of a person and two others were charged with drug-related offenses.

Since these arrests were made, no one else has been charged in connection with Crews’ murder.

Kentucky State Police have also been working to get the case back in the public eye. According to spokesperson Trooper Corey King, officials are seeking out production companies like Discovery, Inc., which owns channels such as the true-crime focused Investigation Discovery, to bring national attention to local cases like Crews’.

“We’re…trying to get a lot of attention to the case because the reality is, yes, seven years sounds like a long time, and it is, but those people who are involved or have knowledge are still living.," he said. "They’re still here and it’s still probably fresh on their mind."

Both King and Donna Crews remain hopeful for answers.

"We are in pain over this each and every day, as any parent would be," Crews said. "A special life was stolen. We remain hopeful someone will do the right thing."

Anyone with information about the case can call Sgt. Jonathan Whittaker at (270) 826-3312 or contact the Henderson County Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111. Callers can remain anonymous.

You can also download the KSP Mobile App to submit anonymous tips.

