Blake family speaks out as second video of shooting surfaces

New video shows that Jacob Blake Jr. fended off two Kenosha Police officers before walking away from the situation. One of them shot him in the back.

Jacob Blake Jr.’s parents are urging peace as protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin and elsewhere are mobilizing against his — and other unarmed Blacks’ — shooting at the hands of police officers.

Also, a second piece of video footage taken by an onlooker at the incident where the 29-year-old Blake was shot at least seven times in the back Sunday has been unveiled.

The initial recording of the confrontation shows officers following Blake around his SUV before he got shot multiple times by a Kenosha police officer.

However, the new video shows that Blake physically fended off two Kenosha officers before walking away from the situation. When Blake broke away from the policemen, he headed back to his SUV on the driver’s side.

One of the officers demanded that Blake drop his knife; however, it is debatable if the father of five was even holding a weapon.

An officer subsequently shot Blake several times while three of his sons looked on. He has been left paralyzed from the waist down.

While he is recovering from his life-changing injuries and surgeries at a Milwaukee hospital, Blake’s family spoke publicly about the incident.

“They shot my son seven times. Seven times. Like he didn’t matter. But my son matters,” Jacob Blake Sr. said at a news conference Tuesday. “He’s a human being, and he matters. We will be working with some of the best child psychologists in the U.S. All my grandsons ask repeatedly is, ‘Why the police shoot my daddy in the back?'”

Julia Jackson, Blake’s mother, urged angry protesters, some of whom burned parked cars and looted stores over three successive nights, to be peaceful.

“Do Jacob justice on this level,” she said, “and examine your hearts.”

The extent of Blake’s injuries, caused by the bullets that ripped through his spinal cord, include one shattered vertebra and multiple stomach punctures, and he has sustained kidney and liver harm, according to Patch. Emergency surgeries were done over the past 48 hours to remove most of his colon and small intestine.

According to The Daily Mail, the unnamed involved officers have been placed on administrative leave and, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, are said to be cooperating with investigators.

While the Wisconsin DOJ has launched its probe, the police union representing the Kenosha police force are upset with Gov. Tony Evers, who spoke out against “excessive force” being used, The Daily Mail reported.

“Anytime deadly force is used, our hearts go out to those affected by it,” said Pete Dates, president of the Kenosha Professional Police Association.

‘We assure you an independent investigation is being conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation,” he continued.

