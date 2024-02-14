Blake Hinson scores 27 as Pitt ends 23-game home winning streak for No. 21 Virginia, 74-63

Pittsburgh's Jaland Lowe (15) looks out from a huddle during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Virginia on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Blake Hinson scored 27 points and made five of Pittsburgh's 14 3-pointers, and the surging Panthers ended No. 21 Virginia's nation's-best 23-game home winning streak, 74-63 on Tuesday night.

Hinson had 18 points after halftime and Jaland Lowe finished with 12 for the Panthers (16-8, 7-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their fourth straight and sixth of seven, continuing their push into NCAA Tournament consideration.

Reece Beekman led Virginia (19-6, 10-4) with 19 points, but the Cavaliers' normally stout defense couldn't slow Pittsburgh, which took 32 of its 58 shots from beyond the 3-point line. Virginia's eight-game winning streak also ended, along with its 48-game string of holding ACC opponents under 70 points at home.

The Panthers trailed 49-47 before Hinson's 3-pointer sparked a 17-5 run that included two more 3s by Hinson and one by Lowe. Pitt led 64-54 with 6:30 to play and Virginia couldn't make a dent the rest of the way.

The opening 10 minutes were crisp, with neither team committing a turnover and the Panthers leading 22-18. Virginia used a 16-6 run to take a 31-30 lead, holding Pitt scoreless for 4:20, before the Panthers scored the last five of the half.

BIG PICTURE

Pittsburgh: The Panthers found success against the 15th-ranked 3-point defense in the country. Pitt leads the ACC with an average of 9.13 3s per game and made its ninth 18 seconds into the second half.

Virginia: The Cavaliers, playing as an AP Top 25 team for the first time since Dec. 19 at Memphis, haven't lasted more than a week in the poll in either of their two prior visits this year. They were No. 24 when they lost 65-41 to Wisconsin in a Florida tournament and No. 22 when they were beaten 77-54 at Memphis. All six of their losses this season have come by double figures.

UP NEXT

The Panthers return home to face Louisville on Saturday.

Virginia remains at home and faces Wake Forest on Saturday.

