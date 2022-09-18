Blake Lively Shares Pregnancy Pics — Including 1 With Taylor Swift

Blake Lively has confirmed that she is pregnant again!

The "Gossip Girl" star, 35, set social media ablaze on Thursday when she appeared at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit sporting a gold dress, bright smile and apparent baby bump.

In her photos, Lively seems to be enjoying the summer: Some pics show her smiling in a red one-piece bathing suit with cutouts, while another shows her and sister Robyn Lively snuggled up in white bathrobes. One fun photo even shows her in a pink bikini next to close friend Taylor Swift, and one particularly casual picture shows her posing for the camera in a black bra and sweatpants with her baby bump on full display.

However, according to the caption of her post, life hasn't been as bucolic as the pictures make it seem.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a (unicorn) sighting will leave me alone," Lively wrote. "You freak me and my kids out."

Lively also thanked people for not supporting photographers and publications who "share photos of children" and said that media outlets with a "No Kids Policy" "make all the difference."

She also shared the post on her Instagram story.

Lively has previously spoken out against paparazzi who have bothered her and her family. After one photographer shared a seemingly happy image of her and her three daughters in 2021, she said on Instagram that the snap was "deceitful."

"The real story is: My children were being stalked by a man all day. Jumping out. And then hiding. A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see. When I tried to calmly approach the photographer you hired to take these pictures in order to speak to him, he would run away. And jump out again at the next block," Lively wrote.

"(For) the photographers who would speak to me, I was able to agree to smile and wave and let them take my picture away from my children, if they would leave my kids alone. Because it was frightening,” she continued.

Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, have long been private about their daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. In the past, the couple have not shared birth announcements for their kids and have waited months to confirm baby names. (James' name was revealed live on TODAY in 2015!) Photos of the kids are also rare, and on social media, the parents take care to obscure the faces of their daughters.

“All that sort of stuff with kids and revealing ... I just don’t feel the need to publish it,” Reynolds told TODAY two months after Inez arrived in 2016. “It’s a normal feeling that most people might have. ... (My children) didn’t really choose this profession or this life, and they can quickly get swept up in that world.”

