Blake Lively shows she was pumping while posing for pictures in Disneyland Paris

Blake Lively is looking back on 2023 ahead of the new year — especially one funny highlight.

Lively shared a select few moments from the year on her Instagram, including a trip to Disneyland Paris that was memorable for more reasons than one.

To start the post, the actor posted a snap posing in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle, followed by photos posing with her sister, Robyn Lively, and mother-in-law, Tammy Reynolds.

The “Simple Favor” star shared a candid confession about the Disneyland trip in the caption, writing, “2023 Highlights: pumping at @disneylandparis. Cheers Remy.”

Sure enough, among the family fun in the photo slideshow, Lively shared a picture posing next to two characters from “Ratatouille,” Remy and Emile. Hidden underneath her oversized Disney shirt was a hands-free breast-pump, which was clipped onto the pocket of her jeans.

Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who have been married since 2012, welcomed their fourth child in February 2023. The couple are also parents to three other children, daughters James, Inez, and Betty.

Though welcoming her fourth child did stop Lively from attending the Met Gala in May, it didn’t stop her from another big moment from 2023 — attending the Michael Kors New York Fashion Week show in September.

She highlighted the occasion on Instagram, posting several photos from the day. The actor donned a gold sequin jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, paired with stunning statement jewelry and big, bouncy curls.

“2023 Memories: Only @michaelkors could get me to squeeze into gold sequins way too soon after having a baby,” she wrote in the caption. “Love you MK.”

Reynolds also took a moment to recap the year on his own Instagram page, sharing two posts looking back on 2023.

In the first post, he posted several snaps from the year, starting with a photo posing with Lively on the beach.

The sweet moment was followed by a snap of the couple posing with Taylor Swift at the Chiefs-Jets game in October, a photo taken at a Wrexham A.F.C., the team he purchased with Rob McElhenney, a snap of him in the background of a photo with King Charles III, concluded with a photo of Reynolds on set donning his “Deadpool” character's suit.

“Thank you 2023 part 1. In no real order. I got to spend most of the year working and playing with the people I (heart emoji),” he wrote in the caption.

In second part to his initial post, Reynolds shared more photos from the year, but began with another photo posing with Lively.

He followed the sweet shot of the couple with more snaps, including a selfie posing with director Shawn Levy, a candid pic with McElhenney, a photo posing with his arm around Hugh Jackman and a picture with Wally Feresten, the longtime cue card supervisor for “Saturday Night Live.”

Reynolds simply captioned the post, “2023 part deux.”

