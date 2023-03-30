Blake Lively Supported Ryan Reynolds And The "Deadpool 3" Team With The Sweetest Gesture

Good Morning America

A trailblazer in Latino pop culture, Bad Bunny is once again making history on the new cover of Time magazine. The global sensation, who made history earlier this year by performing the first all-Spanish opening act at the 65th Grammy Awards and who will be the first Latino solo artist to headline Coachella this spring, is featured on the first Time magazine cover with all Spanish text. The Puerto Rican artist, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, poses with gold jewelry, a black suit and a large flower on his chest.