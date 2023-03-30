Blake Lively Supported Ryan Reynolds And The "Deadpool 3" Team With The Sweetest Gesture
They're a couple of breadwinners.
They're a couple of breadwinners.
After Blake Lively made Deadpool-inspired bread for the Deadpool 3 writer's room, Hugh Jackman obviously trolled it.
Donald Trump prodded Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to run for Senate in Georgia during his weekend rally. Senate Democrats say bring it.
Newport Beach has joined a host of destination cities in California moving to regulate fractional home ownership, in which multiple people own a small share of a neighborhood home that's used as a vacation property.
Jackson State football linebacker Jurriente Davis will have two years of eligibility remaining as he enters the transfer portal.
Rishi Sunak has promised to publish transgender guidance for schools in the summer term after an investigation revealed that parents are often being kept in the dark when children self-declare their gender.
Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant speak honestly about being way less famous than they used to be.
MBTA Transit police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a woman at Haymarket Station.
The Miz went to Disneyland, and it was awesome.
After Twitter caught wind of its source code being leaked on GitHub, the only thing on the company’s mind was revenge. Now, Twitter has an ace up its sleeve as the US District Court for the Northern District of California signed off on a subpoena yesterday.
A trailblazer in Latino pop culture, Bad Bunny is once again making history on the new cover of Time magazine. The global sensation, who made history earlier this year by performing the first all-Spanish opening act at the 65th Grammy Awards and who will be the first Latino solo artist to headline Coachella this spring, is featured on the first Time magazine cover with all Spanish text. The Puerto Rican artist, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, poses with gold jewelry, a black suit and a large flower on his chest.
With a side of light trolling, of course.
Reminders of Old Florida and New Florida dot the road.
The 55-year-old man is suspected of buying stolen goods and then selling them out of a Rainier Valley business.
An oil tanker owned by a major U.S.-traded transportation company appears to be taking on Iranian crude oil in a key Asian maritime strait in violation of American sanctions, an advocacy group alleges. The firm allegedly involved, Euronav, said Wednesday it will “take appropriate action when necessary." Satellite photos and maritime tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press put the Belgian-flagged crude oil tanker Oceania just next to the Vietnamese-flagged tanker Abyss for a possible ship-to-ship transfer.
Rumors that the model and actor had split after several months of dating began spreading on the internet.
Every color needs a good cleanse.
A winter storm brought more rain and snow to areas already seeing higher than normal rainfall; but no rain for some already dry areas.
After 30 years of penny-pinching, employee berating, and shadowy government activity, Ike Perlmutter is Marvel CEO no more. As part of Disney’s massive layoff initiative, the company has fired the reclusive head of Marvel Entertainment, the comic book, product, and licensing wing of the company (not to be confused with Marvel Studios, which produces the movies). According to The New York Times, Disney made Perlmutter redundant after the conglomerate folded his Marvel Entertainment into the large
“Hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight. Such devastating news.”
The actor is already on trial in the court of public opinion after he was arrested in a domestic dispute involving a woman believed to be his girlfriend.