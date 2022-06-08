Blake Masters, Trump-backed Senate candidate, blames 'Black people, frankly' for gun violence

WASHINGTON – A U.S. Senate candidate in Arizona who has been endorsed by Donald Trump blamed "Black people" for gang warfare and gun violence.

Discussing the "gun violence problem" on a talk show two months ago, Senate candidate Blake Masters said: “It’s gangs. It’s people in Chicago, St. Louis shooting each other. Very often, you know, Black people, frankly. And the Democrats don’t want to do anything about that.”

Masters, a venture capitalist who has major financial backing from tech billionaire Peter Thiel, is seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate in the Arizona primary on Aug. 2.

The comments about Black people came on “The Jeff Oravits Show” in April.

Trump endorsed Masters last week, calling him "one of the most successful businessmen and investors in the Country, having led a multi-billion-dollar firm that invests in new technology and many other emerging companies."

Masters also backs Trump's false claims about voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election in which President Joe Biden carried the state of Arizona.

Trump is seeking to defeat another Republican Senate candidate, Attorney General Mark Brnovich, saying he did not do enough to help him overturn his election loss to Biden.

