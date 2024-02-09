Blake Newland: Man, 53, in court over Limavady teenager's murder

Blake Newland died in hospital after he was stabbed multiple times on 2 February

A 53-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Blake Newland in Limavady.

Blake Newland, 17, died in hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in Woodland Walk last week.

Michael Joseph Charles McGlinchey, of Roe Mill Gardens in Limavady, in County Londonderry appeared via video link at Coleraine Magistrates' Court.

He spoke only to confirm he could see and hear the court and that he understand the charge against him.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detective sergeant said he could connect the accused to the charge.

No application for bail was made. The defendant will appear back in court via video link on 4 March 2024.

On Thursday, several hundred people attended a private service at Blake Newland's grandmother's home in Limavady.

Monsignor Bryan McCanny told mourners the teenager's family had bonded together following his death.