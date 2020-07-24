Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani drop whimsical duet 'Happy Anywhere'

Power couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani released their second duet "Happy Anywhere," right as the clock struck 12 a.m. ET on Friday.

The two previously topped the country chart with "Nobody but You."

With their latest, "Happy Anywhere," the two aim to bring smiles to faces everywhere with their whimsically effervescent collaboration created while in quarantine together.

"Even though Gwen and I just had a single out we decided that, under the circumstances, this year…man, there’s never been a better time for 'Happy Anywhere,'" Shelton, 44, previously said in a statement. "We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around."

"Happy Anywhere" chronicles how Shelton and Stefani lived a rough-and-tumble life on the road that never fully slowed down to let them appreciate the little things in life until their paths collided.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform at The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

"I'm running wide open/ I was born with my feet in motion/ But since I met you, I swear/ I could be happy anywhere," croons Shelton as Stefani harmonizes, saying that's true because "You're always my destination."

The two agree that life is sweeter now that they are spending the rest of it together, singing, "So girl, I hope you know/ Wherever you go, I go, I know."

The song is now available for purchase and stream on all platforms. "Happy Anywhere" is the first taste of new music from Shelton since he released his "Fully Loaded: God's Country" greatest hits collection in December.

It's unknown if this track is one piece of a larger album the Grammy-nominee is cooking up. However, he did previously indicate he's perfectly content issuing one-off singles for the meantime.

