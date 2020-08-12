    Advertisement

    Blake Shelton to help fans still waiting on refunds for canceled shows

    CARENA LIPTAK

    Emotionally, mentally and financially, 2020 has been a tough year for many. So when Blake Shelton heard that some of his fans were still waiting on refunds for canceled concert dates, he jumped into action.

    The confusion began Wednesday morning on Twitter, when a fan asked Blake to cancel -- not postpone -- his Chicago tour date, so that ticketholders could get refunds. If an artist postpones a date, fans are usually advised to hold on to their tickets. If a show is canceled, refunds are available.

    Shelton, who was under the impression that he had canceled his tour, thought the fan's inability to get a refund might be a fluke. But after multiple fans sent him screenshots, he realized that major money was being held up.

    "Man...This is bad I agree," the singer wrote. "We in NO WAY want to mislead or delay people getting their refunds. We absolutely CANCELLED the tour. NOOOO ticket money is being held up on our end. This is awful."

    PHOTO: Blake Shelton performs during the ATLive 2019 concert in Atlanta, Nov. 15, 2019. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images, FILE.)
    Shelton put on his detective cap to get to the bottom of where that money was. He updated fans that afternoon, explaining that it would take time to figure out how to resolve the issue, because so many vendors were involved.

    "It's a web for sure and I don't think it's any one person's fault," he added. "It's been a nightmare and confusing year for everyone on every level."

    Shelton said his team couldn't always control third-party vendors, but that he's determined to get to the bottom of it.

    "What's right is right and that money belongs back in the buyers' hands...especially in these times," he tweeted. "The tour is cancelled."

