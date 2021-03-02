Blake Shelton tells 'Voice' contestant the 'one way to get talked about on the TODAY Show'

1 / 2

Blake Shelton tells 'Voice' contestant the 'one way to get talked about on the TODAY Show'

Samantha Kubota
·2 min read
Country star and coach on "The Voice" Blake Shelton has had his fair amount of attention on the airwaves.

Between his many wins as a coach on the show to his engagement to fellow singer Gwen Stefani, admittedly TODAY spends a lot of time talking about the "God's Country" singer.

So when he offered his advice to a contestant in Monday night's episode of "The Voice," he suggested she make some headlines of her own.

Shelton hadn't turned his iconic red chair for Houston native Dana Monique, 41, but he decided to meddle with her decision anyway. Monique performed the 1985 Aretha Franklin hit "Freeway of Love," for her audition and had to choose between coaches Nick Jonas and John Legend.

As the two coaches tried to sway Monique's choice, Shelton threw his support behind Jonas.

"There's one way to get talked about tomorrow on 'The TODAY Show,'" he said. "That's when you shock America and do the thing that no one expects you to."

"Don't listen to him, Dana!" Legend shouted as Clarkson laughed uproariously next to him.

"Or you can play it safe and not get mentioned on 'The TODAY Show' tomorrow, it's up to you," Shelton quipped.

"I know Carson Daly, we'll get you on 'The TODAY Show,' Dana!" Legend replied.

The move worked, with Monique picking Jonas as her coach — much to Clarkson's disbelief.

"I can hear Hoda right now," Shelton quipped after Monique decided. "Say hi to Hoda! Hello Hoda!"

In a prerecorded segment, Monique explained that she had been a headlining singer on a cruise ship prior to her appearance on the show. She said she is trying to make it as a performer now after experiencing homelessness as a single mom to two kids years ago.

"I was divorced and we were put out of our apartment...lost everything in it," she said. "It's tough and in those moments, you don't feel like you're a good mom."

"You're left with nothing but perseverance, faith (and) hope. Those are all the things that you have to tap into to focus on what I needed to do for my family and we made it."

Monique said she got a temporary job after that and didn't do many singing gigs. Her children, now grown, appeared via video chat to wish her well before her audition.

"Being a mom, sometimes you stop doing the things you might wanna do to do the things you need to do," she said. "You do that when you're a parent. For my children to see me here, they're proud and I'm proud to make them proud."

"The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

