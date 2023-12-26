Blake West completes statewide leadership program

NEW CONCORD — Guernsey-Muskingum Electric Cooperative employee Blake West has graduated from a statewide program aiming to hone the skills of the next generation of electric cooperative leaders.

The one-year Cooperative Leadership Edge program was hosted by Guernsey-Muskingum Electric Cooperative’s trade association, Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives, and required six courses, two assessments, and a capstone project. Coursework focused on coaching employees, managing conflict, adapting communication approaches, carrying out difficult conversations, and delivering results.

“My experience in the Cooperative Leadership Edge program was beneficial in improving both my leadership and member relations skills,” says West, who serves as Guernsey-Muskingum Electric Cooperative’s Engineering Supervisor and has been with the co-op since 2007.

Guernsey-Muskingum Electric Cooperative invests in training and development with the goal of serving members with top talent and skills, according to Brian Hill, CEO and general manager.

Guernsey-Muskingum Electric Cooperative serves more than 17,000 consumers in Guernsey, Muskingum, Tuscarawas, Morgan, Noble, Harrison, Coshocton, Licking and Perry counties.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Guernsey-Muskingum Electric Cooperative employee completes program