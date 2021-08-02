Blakely convicted on 2 felony counts; automatically removed from office

Aug. 2—ATHENS — A Limestone County jury today found Mike Blakely, the county's longtime sheriff, guilty of two class B felonies in his corruption trial.

He was acquitted on eight other theft and ethics counts. Blakely, who took office in 1983 after being first elected in 1982, had been the state's longest serving sheriff until the conviction.

He had continued to serve as sheriff because Alabama law doesn't require that an indicted sheriff be suspended or removed. A felony conviction results in his automatic removal from office.

The verdict came after the jury's second day of deliberation in the trial's 16th day.

He was convicted on one count of theft of campaign funds involving a $4,000 overpayment to Red Brick Strategies that Blakely deposited into his personal account. He also was convicted on one count of use of his official position for personal gain involving inmate funds.

— eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.