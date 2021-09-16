Blakely denied new trial

Sep. 15—Former Limestone Sheriff Mike Blakely's motion for a new trial has been denied in a one-sentence order from the trial judge, records show.

Judge Pamela Baschab, who was specially appointed to oversee Blakely's trial, on Saturday denied the motion, "including the amended motion and the supplement to the amended motion for a new trial."

Blakely was convicted Aug. 2 of first-degree theft and use of official position or office for personal gain, two felonies for which he was later sentenced by Baschab to three years in a jail other than Limestone County's. Blakely had been sheriff and overseen the Limestone County jail for nearly 40 years before his trial.

He was released on appeal bond the day of his sentence hearing and has remained out on bond since.